MLB News: Red Sox manager Alex Cora makes Devers’ role at third base clear with Bregman’s arrival

The arrival of Alex Bregman to the Boston Red Sox has created tension with Rafael Devers, the All-Star third baseman who signed an 11-year contract extension in 2023. Devers had expected this deal to implicitly secure his position at third base, but the addition of the Gold Glove-winning Bregman has raised questions about his future in that role.

Devers has voiced his frustration with the situation, asserting that third base is his natural position. “No. Third base is my position. It’s what I play. I don’t know what their plans are. We had a conversation. I made it clear on what my desires were. Whatever happens from here, I don’t know,” he said.

He added, “I’m someone that believes in people’s word. I take it to heart. And, yeah, it was very surprising that they would suggest that. I’ve known that this is a business. I know that each side is going to do what is best for them, what is most comfortable for them. I don’t think that was the right way to do business.”

Cora’s message to Devers on Bregman and third base

Red Sox manager Alex Cora initially tried to ease the tension, assuring Devers that he would have the opportunity to prove himself as the best option for third base. “The decisions that are going to be made here about roster construction and about what we’re going to do in the future, we’re going to make sure we have the best team possible out there,” Cora said. “[Devers] has a lot of pride. We know that. He feels like he’s a third baseman. He’s going to work out as a third baseman, and then we’ll make decisions accordingly.”

Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

However, when asked if Devers had received “promises” about the position from former executive Chaim Bloom, Cora made it clear: “Different people here, right? There’s a different leader here. Chaim is in St. Louis now.”

Devers’ future in Boston hangs in the balance

The situation between Devers and the Red Sox has escalated, leaving uncertainty about his future with the team. The addition of Alex Bregman, a player with both defensive and offensive prowess, has made Devers’ spot in the starting MLB lineup less certain. Devers will need to prove himself during spring training if he hopes to maintain his role at third base.