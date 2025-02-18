Hurricanes QB Cam Ward issues strong warning to NFL teams ahead of 2025 Draft

After a standout personal season with the Miami Hurricanes, quarterback Cam Ward has made the decision to declare for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Regarding this situation, the former Washington State player sent a clear message to all franchises about his potential pick.

During the ceremony where Ward was honored with the Davey O’Brien Award, the player spoke with the Associated Press and, in a way, sent a clear message to franchises about the consequences of not selecting him in the upcoming draft to be held in April.

“Okay, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not,” Ward firmly stated. “If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that.”

During the last Pop-Tarts Bowl, Ward was heavily criticized for not playing in the second half, something the player clarified was part of the plan: “I just think we all got what we needed out of it. They seen things that they think they need to work on … for this season coming up. And they also knew, you know, what I had on the line.”

Cam Ward #1 of the Miami Hurricanes rushes the ball in the third quarter of a game against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

“We feel like we’re doing what’s best for the program and myself. I mean, it was a hard decision, especially when, you know, some guys on our team didn’t play who I thought should have played. It was also, you know, those guys thought about their future the same way I thought about mine.”

Ward expressed his opinion on the current situation of Jayden Daniels

One of the biggest examples of College Football talent who has achieved quick success in the NFL is undoubtedly Jayden Daniels. The former LSU player had an outstanding season with the Washington Commanders, becoming the breakout star of the league.

Cam Ward hopes to match the success his peer has achieved so far, and reflected to the press on his thoughts about Daniels’ impressive performance in the league: “To see him succeed is motivating for not only myself but all of the other quarterbacks,” he said.

Where could Cam Ward land?

While nothing is yet set regarding Cam Ward’s final position in the upcoming NFL Draft, many are projecting the Miami Hurricanes QB as a high first-round pick.

Due to the pressing need of several franchises to bring in a young and talented quarterback, Ward joins the list of top prospects, including Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel, and Quinn Ewers, as some of the biggest names in this category.

Among the teams that need to urgently reinforce that position are the New York Giants, the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns, as well as the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, it’s just a matter of waiting to see where Ward will land for the upcoming season.