Steve Cohen makes something clear to Mets fans about the 2025 roster and Juan Soto potential signing

New York Mets fans recently received promising updates from team owner Steve Cohen and other sources, suggesting that big moves could be on the horizon for the roster in the upcoming 2025 MLB season, including the potential signing of Juan Soto.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has set the bar high for the 2025 MLB season, reassuring fans that the team is committed to assembling the best possible roster. After a 2024 campaign that fell short of expectations, Cohen’s offseason comments reflect a determination to build a winning team and deliver success to the fans.

“We’ll see what happens,” Cohen said when asked about the team’s approach to offseason transactions. “We built a great team last year. I fully expect to do the same this year.” His confidence signals that the Mets are ready to make bold moves, reinforcing their position as a major player in free agency and trade discussions.

Cohen also addressed speculation surrounding star outfielder Juan Soto, one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason. “We’re gonna find out. It’s either yes or no. There’s no in-between, and time will tell,” Cohen remarked, leaving the door open for a potential blockbuster signing. Soto has reportedly received offers exceeding $500 million from multiple teams, including the Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox, and Blue Jays.

Industry insiders, such as Bob Nightengale of USA Today, have positioned the Mets as favorites in the Soto sweepstakes. Nightengale noted, “The Mets are the clear-cut favorite, executives say, simply because they don’t believe there’s a soul who will outbid owner Steve Cohen.” If Cohen can secure Soto, it would be a transformative move, solidifying the Mets as serious contenders in 2025.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts during batting practice on workout day ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Offseason Moves Reflect Depth and Ambition

While the Mets chase big-name free agents like Soto, they’ve also been active in addressing depth across the roster. Notable transactions include acquiring outfielder José Siri from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitcher Eric Orze and signing right-handed reliever Sean Reid-Foley to a one-year deal. Additionally, the team has added infielders Donovan Walton and Joey Meneses on minor league contracts to provide options and versatility.

The Mets have also reinforced their pitching staff, claiming right-hander Keven Herget off waivers and bringing back Kodai Senga, a key arm reinstated from the injured list. These moves aim to build a balanced roster capable of competing over a long season.