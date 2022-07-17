Major League Baseball's trade deadline continues to zoom in, and all contenders will look to give their offense a boost. Here, we discuss three players that could help them with that.

The MLB playoffs are a thing of beauty. It doesn't matter whether you won 100 or 70 games, the field is level, and you can get hot and win the World Series. If not, just ask the 2019 Washington Nationals.

With that in mind, teams with chances of making the postseason always need to get better ahead of the trade deadline. Even the tiniest move can wind up having a huge impact when it matters the most.

This season won't be the exception to that rule. We already know which teams are likely to be sellers or buyers and who'll be on their way out. Here, we'll discuss the three best hitters likely to be available for trade.

MLB Trade Rumors: 3 Best Hitters Likely To Be Available

3. Nelson Cruz

Nelson Cruz isn't the same player he used to be, and he's not having a better year than, say, Trey Mancini. However, the surprising Baltimore Orioles may not get rid of their veteran, leaving Cruz as one of the best and cheapest options for any contender.

A proven slugger, Cruz provides a veteran presence for the clubhouse and a perennial threat to hit dingers. He's one of the most prolific hitters of the past decade, and the universal DH spot makes him an appealing candidate, even at age 42.

2. Josh Bell

The Washington Nationals won't be good for years to come. Josh Bell, however, continues to perform as if his team were in World Series contention, and he's just some months away from becoming a free agent.

Bell is 29 years old and still in his prime. So, even if a team can't afford or isn't willing to keep him beyond this season, it makes sense to add him on a rental. Just like Cruz, the universal DH rule makes the first baseman an exciting option.

1. Brandon Drury

The Cincinnati Reds have been mostly terrible this season, but Brandon Drury has had one of the best seasons of his career. Like Bell, he'll be a free agent at the end of the season and likely to be highly coveted by multiple teams in both the American and National Leagues.

Besides his power and hitting skills, Drury also provides sound positional versatility. He can play all over the infield without hurting the defense, and he's the kind of utility all contenders should look to add at this point in the season.