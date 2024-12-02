MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly make big decision that could risk losing Juan Soto

The ongoing saga of Juan Soto‘s future in MLB is keeping fans on edge, with the star outfielder’s next move likely to be one of the biggest stories of the offseason. Soto, a key player for the New York Yankees, is reportedly being pursued by other teams, making the coming days crucial in determining his future.

Soto, who has had another standout season with the Yankees in 2024, is aware of rumors swirling about a potential offer from the New York Mets. Reports suggest the Mets are prepared to offer more than $600 million over a 13-year contract. This speculation has prompted the Yankees to consider making a competitive offer, though the situation could shift dramatically depending on their approach.

According to Randy Miller of NJ.com, the Yankees may be hesitant to match the Mets’ massive offer, which could put Soto’s future in the Bronx in jeopardy. “I don’t think the Yankees will go $600 million,” Miller said. “I’m hearing the Yankees will probably top out in the $550 million range.”

With this in mind, the Yankees could be at risk of losing Soto to another suitor, as both the Mets and Boston Red Sox are reportedly ready to make strong bids. “I think it’s going to come down to the Red Sox and Mets,” Miller added, indicating that these two teams may be the front-runners for Soto’s services heading into the 2025 MLB season.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees gestures as they play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Red Sox could be using a key weapon to land Soto

The Boston Red Sox could be preparing a major play for Yankees star Soto. According to insider information from Miller, former Red Sox legend David Ortiz is playing a significant role in recruiting Soto to Boston. “From what I’m hearing, Big Papi [David Ortiz] is involved in this and recruiting Soto hard,” Miller said.

Miller continued, “I’ve also heard that Soto was very impressed with the Red Sox, and they’re telling him that they plan to bring in additional players alongside him.” With this developing situation, the Yankees may need to reevaluate their reported offer to Soto, as his presence could be crucial to their championship hopes, especially after their close call with the Dodgers last season.

Yankees’ chances of retaining Soto are slim

According to Miller, the key factor in Soto’s negotiations may not just be the financial offer, but the overall project that the team presents for the upcoming season. The Yankees’ main issue is their inability to offer a compelling vision that includes decisive players capable of pushing the team toward a championship.

Moreover, the Yankees are reportedly struggling to match the Red Sox’s offer, which could include other key players on their roster. Given the Red Sox’s stronger project and enticing contract offer, Soto may be seriously considering leaving New York for Boston.

The Mets have emerged as one of the strongest contenders, reportedly offering a lucrative, long-term contract that the Yankees were unable to match. With that in mind, the ball is now in Juan Soto’s court, as he weighs his options and prepares to make his decision for the upcoming season.