The Philadelphia Eagles will have to use a different quarterback in Week 17. With Jalen Hurts struggling with a concussion, the NFC East club has named his replacement to face the Cowboys.

Once again, the Eagles are in a very good position to be a strong contender in the NFC. Philadelphia has created a remarkable roster, with an offense led by Jalen Hurts that, for many, is unstoppable.

Unfortunately, they have not been able to stay completely healthy. Jalen Hurts is currently dealing with a concussion, which is why the club has decided to use another quarterback for their divisional duel against the Cowboys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eagles name their starting quarterback for Week 17 against the Cowboys

The Eagles have had an astonishing 2024 NFL season. While the club was already regarded as a top contender, the arrival of new players such as Saquon Barkley increased their odds this year.

see also NFL News: Brian Dawkins predicts the 2024-25 MVP award winner

Besides Saquon Barkley, the Eagles already had a very solid roster to stay competitive. It seems like Nick Sirianni has resolved his issues with the players, and now the head coach is aiming for success in the 2024 playoffs.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Sirianni, his desire of fighting for the No. 1 seed may face a big issue. Jalen Hurts is currently dealing with a concussion, which is why the Eagles will have to use a new quarterback to face the Cowboys.

Advertisement

Following Jalen Hurts’ absence, the Eagles have named Kenny Pickett the starter for Week 17. The former Steeler was also struggling with an injury (rib), but he was able to recover and be ready to cover his teammate.

Advertisement

Kenny Pickett, quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles (IMAGO / Newscom World)

During their Week 17 loss to the Commanders, Kenny Pickett participated in the last part of the match following Hurts’ concussion. He threw for 143 yards in his 14 completions, with one touchdown and one interception.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Jalen Hurts be ready for the playoffs?

Injuries have affected Jalen Hurts a lot this season. The quarterback disclosed that he has a broken finger on his left hand, and now a concussion may sideline him for a few games.

see also NFL News: Eagles bring back familiar QB with Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett injured

Even though Hurts will miss the Eagles’ Week 17 matchup, he is not expected to be sidelined for the playoffs. However, the club may decide to bench him for Week 18 to rest him and give him more time to recover for the postseason.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE