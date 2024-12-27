NBA News: Dallas Mavericks’ star, Luka Doncic, suffered a major injury

The Dallas Mavericks, riding a two-game winning streak, fell 99-105 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Christmas games. While this loss does not currently jeopardize their playoff position, they remain fourth in the Western Conference, the injury to their star player, Luka Doncic, could pose a significant threat to their playoffs aspirations. ESPN has reported that Doncic suffered a calf strain and is expected to be sidelined for approximately a month.

During this period, Luka Doncic is projected to miss 16 games, potentially derailing the Mavericks’ momentum. The team will need to either reinforce their system or identify a new offensive leader in his absence. Although the Mavericks have managed to overcome injuries throughout the season, they have not faced the challenge of being without Doncic for such an extended period. This setback has also impacted Doncic personally, as his usage rate has dropped to 32.7, the lowest since his rookie year.

In addition to impacting the Mavericks‘ season, this injury likely eliminates Doncic from contention for the NBA MVP award. The league’s rules require players to participate in at least 65 games to qualify, a threshold he now cannot meet. With Doncic out of the running, the MVP race narrows to four strong candidates: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jayson Tatum, who could potentially become a frontrunner to win the award.

Dallas Mavericks must strengthen roster with a trade to stay in NBA title contention

Luka Doncic’s importance to the Dallas Mavericks is undeniable. This season, he has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc. Despite efforts to manage his minutes to prevent injuries, these measures proved unsuccessful, and Doncic has once again been sidelined.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Given the circumstances, it is clear the Mavericks must consider reinforcing their roster through a trade. Playing a few games without their best player is one thing but managing 16 games without Doncic presents a far greater challenge. Upon his return, his minutes will need to be carefully managed, which underscores the necessity of acquiring a reliable player capable of leading the offense in his absence.

The Mavericks have limited options for securing a high-impact reinforcement. As a result, they may need to look internally for solutions, relying on existing talent to step up as offensive leaders or distributing the scoring load across two or three players while maintaining a strong defensive presence. Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson should take the lead offensively.

Kyrie Irving has already demonstrated his capability, putting up 39 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in the recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The key to Irving’s success, however, will be consistency, he must prove he can deliver at a high level across multiple games.