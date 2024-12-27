Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid reveals his most hated NBA rival

Joel Embiid remains one of the NBA‘s premier stars, underscored by his status as the league’s second-highest-paid player, earning an impressive $51,415,938—trailing only Stephen Curry. This highlights his value to the Philadelphia 76ers, despite a turbulent 2024-25 season marked by more challenges than standout performances. This week, the Cameroonian star made headlines by revealing the NBA team he despises the most.

After the Sixers’ critical Christmas Day victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, Embiid expressed his appreciation for teammate Caleb Martin’s outstanding performance. Martin scored 23 points, shooting a blistering 7-of-9 from beyond the arc. “He’s playing against Boston, so he hates them as much as I do,” Embiid said during the post-game press conference.

Martin’s shooting provided a crucial spark for Philadelphia, complementing strong efforts from Embiid, who scored 29 points, and Tyrese Maxey, who led the team with 33 points. Along with Paul George, the trio propelled the 76ers to a vital win, handing the Celtics their second consecutive loss of the season.

Reflecting on the game, Embiid acknowledged the team’s room for improvement. “I don’t think we played our best basketball, but Tyrese was great… Caleb gave us a good boost,” the 30-year-old center explained. “I could’ve been better. PG [George] could’ve been better, and we will be better. The bench was great, but I don’t think that was our best basketball.”

Joel Embiid (21 Sixers) and Marcus Smart (36 Celtics) in action during the National Basketball Association playoff game between Philadelphia Sixers and Boston Celtics.

Why does Embiid hate the Boston Celtics?

Embiid’s disdain for the Celtics runs deep, rooted in his decade-long history of clashes with the storied franchise. Drafted by Philadelphia in 2014, it took two seasons for Embiid to make his debut due to injury setbacks. Once on the court, he quickly became the face of the franchise but has repeatedly run into Boston as a roadblock to postseason success.

In the 2018 Eastern Conference semifinals, the Sixers were eliminated in five games by the Celtics, marking the first of several painful exits. The rivalry intensified in 2020 when Boston swept Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs. Most recently, during Embiid’s MVP-winning 2022-23 season, the Celtics again dashed his championship hopes with a Game 7 victory in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Embiid’s path to redemption

While this season hasn’t gone as planned for Embiid, signs of improvement are emerging. The 30-year-old has faced injuries, suspensions, and swirling rumors of internal conflicts, which have limited him to just nine of the Sixers’ 28 games. However, Embiid has played in four of the last five contests, delivering impactful performances like the one in Boston.

Looking ahead, Embiid expressed optimism about the Sixers’ potential to turn their season around, even with their current 11-17 record. “I think we’ve got a high ceiling. It’s all about us pulling it together,” he said. He concluded with a note of hope: “We’ve got a pretty good chance, so it’s all about waiting for some luck and staying healthy.”

