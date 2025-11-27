MLB Rumors: NY Mets evaluate two potential candidates for key offseason moves

The New York Mets are poised to make a comeback in the 2026 regular season after a disappointing 2025 campaign left their fan base reeling. The season was particularly disheartening due to the high-profile acquisition of Juan Soto, who was secured with a lucrative contract just before the trade deadline last season.

In an effort to reinvigorate their supporters, the Mets’ front office is working diligently to enhance their roster with impactful additions for 2026, as indicated by several reports. According to The New York Post, two standout candidates have emerged as potential targets.

The Post reports that the Mets have engaged in discussions with the agents of both Robert Suarez and Pete Fairbanks, fueling speculation among fans eager to see these negotiations come to fruition in the lead-up to the 2026 season.

Considering the distinct skills and statistics each reliever showcased during the previous regular season with their respective teams, the Mets are meticulously evaluating these options to ensure a strategic decision that will bolster their bullpen for the coming year.

Suarez and Fairbanks’ stellar performances last season

The New York Mets have set their sights on Robert Suarez from the San Diego Padres. Suarez delivered an impressive performance, posting a 2.97 ERA across 70 appearances this past season. He recorded 40 saves and struck out 75 batters, all while allowing just 47 hits, 24 runs, and six home runs over 69.2 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, Pete Fairbanks proved pivotal for the Tampa Bay Rays in their postseason quest, which ultimately fell short. Fairbanks showcased his prowess with a commendable 2.83 ERA in 61 games, along with 59 strikeouts and 27 saves. These statistics underscore his impact last season, despite the Rays not making it to the playoffs.

With Suarez and Fairbanks both on the Mets’ radar for the upcoming season, fans eagerly await the front office’s decision. This comes amid reports of a potential deal for Edwin Diaz, adding further intrigue to the Mets’ offseason plans.

