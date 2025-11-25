Former World Series champion with NY Mets voices strong opinion on Pete Alonso’s future

Having a star like Pete Alonso on your team makes it difficult to imagine him leaving for another franchise. For the New York Mets, this possibility is particularly challenging, given Alonso’s historic contributions last season. However, his future with the Mets remains a topic the front office might need to address.

That’s why the insights of former Mets World Series champion Keith Hernandez merit serious consideration. Hernandez believes that Alonso must remain a cornerstone for the team beyond 2026. “I think that it’s imperative that he stays,” Hernandez told SNY.

“Pete was one of the Mets’ top hitters last season. He is one of the few players you simply cannot replace. If he returns, there will be a lot of work to be done… We will see which direction Mr. Stearns decides to take,” Hernandez commented on Alonso’s indispensable presence in New York.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With this perspective and Hernandez’s endorsements, the Mets now have a prime opportunity to make strategic decisions before the upcoming season. Amid potential signings from free agency and roster tweaks, the Metropolitans are equipped to aim for a stronger showing in 2026.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Hernandez’s thoughts on Nimmo’s trade to Texas

This week, one of the most unexpected moves involving the Mets was the trade of Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers, which the fans commented on social media after Steve and Alex Cohen’s message. His departure signals potential changes for the upcoming season, and Hernandez discussed these implications with SNY, emphasizing the trade’s impact on the franchise.

Advertisement

see also Brandon Nimmo’s message shows zero resentment toward Mets after approving Rangers trade

“Things will certainly be different; we will miss Brandon. But changes are part of baseball,” Hernandez noted, addressing comments about last season’s disappointing performance. “It’s nothing like 2007, though, which was notably similar to the season’s last stretch in 2025. This trade prompts a significant roster shake-up,” he added.

Advertisement

Semien arrives in exchange for Nimmo

With Nimmo’s exit, the Rangers sent Marcus Semien to the Mets. Hernandez views this swap as an opportunity to rekindle elements of traditional baseball. “We are returning to classic baseball with Semien. His presence, alongside Lindor, solidifies our middle infield defense, indicating the team’s desire to bolster this part of the roster,“ Hernandez remarked.

In light of these developments, the Mets are expected to conduct thorough analyses to secure the best talent available. Retaining Alonso could be a pivotal decision, signaling a commitment to building a championship-caliber team in 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement