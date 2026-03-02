Trending topics:
NY Mets star Freddy Peralta makes something clear about his future ahead of upcoming 2026 MLB season

The New York Mets, aiming for their third World Series title, have bolstered their roster by adding Freddy Peralta along with several other star players.

By Matías Persuh

Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesFreddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets.

The moves made by the New York Mets during this past MLB offseason clearly reflect the organization’s ambitions. In a bold push, the front office secured the additions of several key players, including Freddy Peralta, who has now spoken publicly about his future in the league.

Will the pitcher have a brief stint in Queens, or is he truly planning to establish himself as a cornerstone of this team for years to come? The Dominican star made his stance perfectly clear.

“I would prefer to go long and make sure I’m going to be in the place where I want to finish my career,” the 2-time All Star revealed, via Ken Rosenthal. It will ultimately be a matter of watching the weeks unfold to see whether Peralta’s desire to stay with the Mets becomes a reality.

Peralta’s future in the MLB

Freddy Peralta joined the New York Mets this past offseason via trade, coming over from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for shortstop Jett Williams and right-hander Brandon Sproat. The talented pitcher signed a one-year deal worth $8 million.

Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets throws a pitch.

At the end of this season, the Dominican star will become a free agent, sparking widespread speculation about a potentially intriguing contract extension from the Mets to keep him in Queens.

NY Mets to face two World Baseball Classic national teams in exhibition play

see also

According to reports from Will Sammon and Tim Britton on X, Peralta is projected to sign a four-year, $112 million contract extension—a move that promises to be highly significant for both the player and the franchise.

