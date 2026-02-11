NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza reveals recovery timeline for Francisco Lindor’s injury

At times, teams’ goals in MLB can be disrupted by setbacks that arise along the way. That is what Carlos Mendoza’s New York Mets are currently going through, as they must deal with the injury to Francisco Lindor, one of their most experienced players.

Often, this type of injury can mean a recovery period longer than expected. However, in Queens, they are confident that Lindor can return to the field with his teammates sooner than anticipated.

“It varies. People are saying six weeks for return of play. Knowing Lindor, I’m not gonna bet against him. This is a guy that has played through broken toes, and the low back two years ago, when he could barely walk, and he continued to play through it,” Mendoza said to the press.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also added: “So we’re still optimistic that he’s going to be available for us in Opening Day, but we’ve just got to wait and see.” Will Mendoza finally get to see one of his star players early in the season?

Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets at Petco Park

Advertisement

What happened to Lindor?

Mets star Francisco Lindor is set to undergo surgery today, February 11, to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. The injury, which surfaced as a stress reaction during early Spring Training workouts, carries a typical recovery timeline of six weeks.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets star Kodai Senga reveals main goal for upcoming MLB season in 4-word message

When does the MLB season start?

The 2026 MLB season officially kicks off on Wednesday, March 25, with a high-profile “Opening Night” matchup between the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants. This standalone game precedes the traditional Opening Day on March 26, featuring a full 14-game slate for the rest of the league. Notably, this marks the earliest traditional Opening Day in baseball history, giving fans an extra-early start to the chase for the World Series.