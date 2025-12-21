MLB Rumors: NY Mets in talks for White Sox player after Munetaka Murakami signing

The New York Mets have no plans to stay idle in the 2025 MLB offseason. After watching the Chicago White Sox acquire Japanese star Munetaka Murakami, the ‘Orange and Blue’ is going after another player on the South Side of Chicago.

The White Sox are walking away with one of the most coveted international talents in MLB. By signing Murakami to a two-year, $34 million contract, Chicago has put the rest of the league on notice. However, the White Sox aren’t stepping away from the trade market anytime soon.

If there’s one thing the White Sox are sure about, is that they are not the Cubs. As a result, they have no intention of hibernating. Instead, they’re staying busy, as a report indicates the Mets have inquired about center fielder Luis Robert.

“Next up for the Chicago White Sox after the Munetaka Murakami signing: They still would like to move CF Luis Robert for pitching depth and are engaged in talks with the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds,” as reported by insider Bob Nightengale on X.

Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox

Robert’s numbers

Coming off an injury-riddled 2025 MLB season, the White Sox acknowledge now may be the best time to find a trade partner for Robert. Last campaign, the 28-year-old slashed .223/.297/.364. Moreover, he recorded 14 home runs, 33 stolen bases, 53 runs batted in and 52 runs of his own in 110 appearances.

Chicago finished the year with the second-worst record (60-102) in MLB—only standing above the 43-119 Colorado Rockies. The organization in the South Side is looking to turn the tide, and moving on from Robert may be one big step in that direction.

Contract situation

Robert signed a six-year, $50 million contract with the White Sox ahead of the 2020 campaign. Chicago has exercised its club option to automatically extend his deal through the 2026 season. Next offseason, the White Sox will face a similar decision.

If Robert is still in town but the ChiSox choose to decline his option, they would owe him a $2 million buyout. Thus, given concerns about his availability, the best scenario for Chicago may be to trade him—even if it’s to a National League opponent like the Mets or Reds.

