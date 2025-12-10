MLB Rumors: NY Yankees and NY Mets express interest in one of top 5 players from recent seasons

The New York Yankees and New York Mets, two of the most significant franchises in MLB, have generated significant buzz this offseason with their strategic roster additions. After experiencing setbacks in the previous regular season, both teams are eager to make impactful changes.

Kyle Tucker is one of the prominent names currently circulating in the trade market this offseason. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both the Yankees and the Mets have expressed interest in acquiring the former Chicago Cubs player.

“Mets, Yankees, and most big-market teams (and some others, like the Orioles) have checked in on Kyle Tucker,” Heyman noted on his X account, highlighting the current attention Tucker is receiving as his future in the next season has been a hot topic in the MLB community.

With numerous decisions pending this offseason, including re-signing key players from last season, the Yankees and Mets are reportedly making concerted efforts to enhance their rosters with top-tier free agents. Tucker is considered a potential addition for either team in 2026.

Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs high-fives teammates in the dugout.

Tucker among the top 5 players in recent seasons

The interest in acquiring Tucker is substantial, as he’s more than just a hitter; his exceptional talent and consistent performance over the past five years have made him a prime target for leading MLB franchises.

In fact, Tucker is one of only five players in the last five seasons to achieve a WAR of 4 or higher with the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs. He joins an elite group including Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, and Manny Ramirez.

Orioles’ GM could be a key competitor for Tucker

Several factors influence a player’s decision to join a new MLB franchise, and one significant aspect is the relationships developed with players or executives from other teams. This could work to the advantage of Baltimore Orioles’ GM, Mike Elias.

When Tucker was drafted by the Astros in 2015, Elias was Houston’s GM, and since then, their relationship has been exceptionally strong. This connection could position the Orioles as serious contenders for the 28-year-old player, posing a challenge to franchises like the Yankees and Mets.

