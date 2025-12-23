NY Yankees accept harsh reality in push for Tatsuya Imai amid Cody Bellinger ongoing rumors

As long as Cody Bellinger remains unsigned in free agency, the New York Yankees won’t sleep soundly. In the meantime, though, the Bronx Bombers are going after Japanese star Tatsuya Imai. However, a report around MLB suggests they can’t afford the steep asking price—and that may well be all she wrote for the Pinstripes’ dream.

It’s been concerningly quiet in The Bronx. Though the 2026 MLB season is still a long way off, the Yankees must pick up the pace in their offseason pursuits. Bellinger and Imai sit atop New York’s Christmas list, but the two could command a price tag not even Santa’s budget could work around.

According to a report around the league, the Yankees are coming to terms with the fact that Imanaga is more likely to sign elsewhere. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but one New York is accepting well in advance.

“The growing sentiment in the Bronx is that the Yankees are not going to win the bidding war for Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai, a reality that feels inevitable given the exploding price tag,” as reported by Empire State Media.

NY Yankees target Tatsuya Imai

How much is Imai seeking?

Coming off a stellar career in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), Imai is set to sign a massive contract with an MLB organization. According to The Athletic, Imai could put pen to paper on an eight-year, $190 million deal.

Needless to say, if that is the figure to meet in the open market, Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees may have to step down of the race. According to Spotrac, the Bronx Bombers are currently allocating a payroll of $257.7 million in the 2026 MLB campaign. That ranks sixth across the league.

Now batting…

However, that number could rise to astronomical heights if the Pinstripes agree to terms with Bellinger. With reports suggesting Bellinger will seek a deal worth around $30 million per year, the Yankees would need significant financial flexibility to work around the numbers if they hope to secure both Bellinger and Imai in the same offseason.

