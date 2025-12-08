MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly eyeing the return from mid-season addition in 2025

Numerous discussions surround the New York Yankees‘ offseason moves leading up to the 2026 MLB season. Among these, a significant rumor involves Amed Rosario, who transferred from the Washington Nationals mid-season and delivered impressive performances.

SNY’s Andy Martino reports that Rosario has a genuine opportunity to rejoin the Yankees’ roster after their playoff elimination last season. Martino stated, “There is a solid chance that Amed Rosario returns to the Bronx, given the Yankees’ desire for a right-handed bat.”

In his brief stint of just 16 games with the Yankees, Rosario demonstrated his readiness to embrace the challenge of playing for the storied franchise. The Yankees are keenly focused on making impactful roster changes to break their extended title drought.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anticipation is high regarding the Yankees’ front office decisions and potential player acquisitions. Fans eagerly await to see their top talents on the field, with aspirations of overcoming American League rivals and achieving postseason success to secure an MLB title for the first time in 16 years.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Yankees’ potential roster additions

Several players have been speculated as potential targets for the Yankees this offseason, with Cody Bellinger being a notable name. Following the conclusion of his previous contract with the Yankees, fans are enthusiastic about the possibility of seeing him don the Pinstripes once more.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees GM Brian Cashman delivers surprising statement on Weaver’s future, leaving fans staggered

In addition to Bellinger, the Yankees are reportedly interested in Japanese standout Tatsuya Imai. As one of Japan’s premier relievers last season, Imai could be a key addition the Yankees are eager to finalize.

Advertisement

With optimism running high, fans are poised for official roster announcements from the Yankees, driven by the perennial hope of witnessing their team triumphantly lift the World Series trophy.

SurveyWill the Yankees re-sign Amed Rosario for the next season? Will the Yankees re-sign Amed Rosario for the next season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement