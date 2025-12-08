NY Yankees GM Brian Cashman delivers surprising statement on Weaver’s future, leaving fans staggered

The New York Yankees, renowned for their strategic roster decisions, are actively exploring the free agency market this offseason. Among the potential acquisitions, Cody Bellinger stands out as a prime target. However, recent remarks from General Manager Brian Cashman have raised eyebrows within the fanbase concerning Luke Weaver‘s future with the team.

During an interview with YES Network, Cashman disclosed a significant development: the Yankees have lost both Luke Weaver and Devin Williams for the 2026 season. “As we move into the 2026 MLB season, we have lost Devin [Williams] and [Luke] Weaver,” Cashman stated candidly.

This revelation sparked anxiety among fans, particularly those hoping Weaver would remain a Yankee despite his impending free agency in 2026. It left the fanbase uncertain about the right-handed pitcher’s prospects and the organization’s plans.

Fan reactions on social media reflect their surprise and concern, with comments like, “I figured we were out on Bellinger and Imai, but I didn’t think we were out on Weaver until tonight,” and “Means he’s not counting on resigning him.” Such feedback underscores the unexpected nature of Cashman’s announcement.

Luke Weaver #30 of the New York Yankees looks on.

Cashman’s comments on Gerrit Cole’s return

Gerrit Cole, a key player the Yankees sorely missed last season, is anticipated to return in 2026. At 35, the relief pitcher is considered vital to the team’s success, but Cashman remains vague about his exact comeback.

“Maybe in June, next year. But listen, he is going to come back when he is absolutely ready, as we don’t want him to get injured again,” Cashman emphasized, highlighting the cautious approach toward Cole’s re-entry to the roster.

Amidst these uncertainties, the Yankees are gearing up for the upcoming season with hopes of strategic enhancements to their lineup for 2026. Their objective remains clear: to rebound strongly during the regular season and present a formidable challenge to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the reigning champions.

