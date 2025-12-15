Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Phillies reportedly sign World Series champion for $10 million

The Philadelphia Phillies have generated considerable excitement during the offseason, and now reports are surfacing about a potential new addition to their roster.

By Santiago Tovar

Phillies manager Rob Thomson reacts.
© Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesPhillies manager Rob Thomson reacts.

The actions of the Philadelphia Phillies have sparked considerable excitement about the upcoming season. With several announcements and rumors swirling around their roster for the 2026 MLB season, a recent report suggests that they may be adding a World Series champion to their lineup.

As reported by MLB insider Francys Romero, the Phillies are reportedly signing Adolis Garcia, a free-agent outfielder, from the Texas Rangers. “The Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a one-year deal with Adolis Garcia,” Romero announced on his X account.

By adding this new player, the Phillies are continuing their strategy to enhance a roster already graced with talent, including stars like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. They’ve now acquired a player who not only brings significant skill but also the invaluable experience of having won a World Series with the Rangers in 2023.

According to Romero, the player has signed a contract worth $10 million, and the anticipation surrounding his impact on the team is palpable. Phillies fans are eagerly awaiting his debut in 2026, with high hopes that the franchise will bring home a championship that year.

Adolis Garcia at bat

Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers bats.

Garcia’s stats with the Rangers

In light of the Phillies’ desire to strengthen various positions on their roster following a disappointing conclusion to the last regular season, Garcia stands out as a potentially valuable addition. This is particularly true when considering his impressive statistical achievements.

During his five-year tenure with the Rangers, Garcia played 705 games and posted remarkable numbers. He hit a total of 141 home runs, averaging 28 per season, along with 459 RBIs, averaging 92 per season, and accumulated 875 strikeouts over this period.

Given these impressive statistics, the Cuban player is anticipated to make a significant impact on the Phillies’ roster. His outstanding performance with the Rangers, highlighted by winning the World Series MVP in 2023, further underscores his potential value to the team.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
