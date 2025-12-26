Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers need to defeat the Browns in Cleveland to secure the AFC North title and also a spot in the playoffs. Of course, if the Ravens lose against Green Bay, Sunday’s game would be irrelevant, but as of now, it’s a must-win scenario to avoid further trouble.

The Steelers have looked like contenders in recent weeks after earning consecutive victories over the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins, and the Detroit Lions. With a 9-6 record, they are just one step away from achieving their first objective.

When Tomlin convinced Aaron Rodgers to sign with the team, one of the premises to persuade him was ensuring that he would take part in meaningful games until the end of the year. Now, the playoffs and a shot at the Super Bowl are within reach.

Who is injured with Steelers?

T.J. Watt (lung), James Pierre (calf), Brandin Echols (groin) and Calvin Austin III (hamstring) have been officially ruled out for the Week 17 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

What injury did T.J. Watt have?

T.J. Watt suffered a punctured lung during a dry needling treatment while he was at the Steelers’ facility two weeks ago. The player was hospitalized and, as a result, has missed the games against the Dolphins, the Lions, and now the Browns.

