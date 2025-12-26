Travis Kelce may have played his final game at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs’ loss to the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. With rumors of his retirement looming, the legendary tight end spoke about what makes taking the field in such a historic venue so special.

“I would say the tradition. You can feel it. You can feel the kids and the generations of happiness and the generations of just love that they have coming together on Sundays and cheering for their team. It’s a beautiful thing. It’s something I know that I’ll cherish forever. It’s those moments coming out of the tunnel or just making a big play late in the game. That’s why we love Arrowhead. It’s a special and unique stadium.”

Kelce won the Super Bowl three times with Patrick Mahomes and, at 36 years old, could say goodbye at the end of the season as he considers that he is ready to begin a new chapter in his personal life with Taylor Swift.

How many years does Travis Kelce have left with the Chiefs?

Travis Kelce no longer has additional years left on his contract with the Chiefs, as his latest deal expires after the 2025 season. Because of this, rumors of a possible retirement have intensified, as the tight end does not appear to have the intention of continuing to play.

Why is Travis Kelce expected to retire?

Travis Kelce would retire to prioritize his personal life. After winning everything in the NFL, the player has committed to singer Taylor Swift and they are planning to get married next year. Additionally, off the field, the player has an immense future in the entertainment world following the success of his podcast, New Heights.

