MLB

Tatsuya Imai’s ideal MLB fit comes into focus amid Cubs, Phillies, and NY Mets interest

Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai is emerging as the perfect fit for an MLB team, amid the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets showing interest in the reliable and versatile starter.

By Alexander Rosquez

Tatsuya Imai pitches in the Japanese league.
© @MLBTatsuya Imai pitches in the Japanese league.

The MLB offseason continues to heat up, and Japanese starter Tatsuya Imai has emerged as a potential target for multiple teams. His consistent performance in NPB has made him one of the most intriguing pitching options for clubs looking to strengthen their rotations in 2026.

Although the New York Yankees may not face an immediate rotation crisis, injuries and surgeries to key starters have created uncertainty that makes Imai an appealing fallback. Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets are also rumored to be monitoring his availability, showing the broad interest in the right-hander.

As MLB insider Andrew Simon noted via MLB.com, The Yankees haven’t had a pitcher from Japan take the mound for them since Masahiro Tanaka’s tenure endedafter the 2020 season, but this would be a good time for that drought to end.”

He aso added, “Imai is not without some risk, as is any player coming over from NPB, but as a 27-year-old with a consistently impressive track record there, he would look awfully nice slotting in behind Max Fried and protecting the Yankees in case any part of their existing rotation plan goes haywire.”

Tatsuya Imai

NY Yankees target Tatsuya Imai. X/ Fireside Yankees

Could Imai be the Yankees’ insurance plan?

If health issues persist for Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, or Clarke Schmidt, Imai could quickly become a key component in maintaining a competitive rotation. His ability to slot in behind Max Fried would allow the Yankees to manage innings while reducing risk to their top arms.

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees receive uncertain update on Cody Bellinger as Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Orioles add pressure

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees receive uncertain update on Cody Bellinger as Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Orioles add pressure

With teams across the league keeping close tabs on him, Imai’s next destination could quietly reshape pitching rotations before the start of the 2026 season. His proven track record in Japan and his potential to adapt to MLB make him a coveted commodity in the current free‑agent market.

