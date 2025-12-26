Trending topics:
soccer

Egypt vs South Africa LIVE: Halftime! (1-0) AFCON 2025 Matchday 2

Egypt face South Africa in AFCON 2025 Matchday 2. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Halftime!

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Mo Salah of Egypt and Sipho Percevale Mbule of South Africa.
© Getty ImagesMo Salah of Egypt and Sipho Percevale Mbule of South Africa.

In one of the few post-Christmas fixtures on Friday, Egypt face South Africa on Matchday 2 of Group B at the AFCON 2025, with both selections entering the matchup level on points and aiming to seize early control of the group. The contest shapes up as a pivotal encounter, with momentum and group positioning very much at stake after winning starts for both sides. Halftime!

The Pharaohs arrive after opening their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe, powered by goals from Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah. That result placed Egypt at the top of Group B, highlighting a solid attacking showing and an ability to manage pressure moments. With confidence high, Egypt look to build on that performance and strengthen their grip on qualification.

South Africa, meanwhile, defeated Angola 2-1 in their tournament debut, with Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster finding the net to earn three valuable points. That win leaves South Africa level at the summit with Egypt, setting the stage for a direct battle for first place. Much of the spotlight will again fall on Mohamed Salah, who continues to draw attention amid a turbulent month at Liverpool following public tension with head coach Arne Slot.

Advertisement

45' - Halftime! (1-0)

The first half comes to an end with Egypt leading 1-0 at the break. Mohamed Hany is sent off before the whistle after receiving a second yellow card for a strong challenge on Teboho Mokoena, a decision that leaves Egypt down to ten players heading into the second half.

45+2' - Red card shown to Egypt (1-0)

Two minutes of added time are signaled, and the match takes a dramatic turn as Mohamed Hany is sent off after a very hard challenge on Teboho Mokoena. The referee shows a straight red card for the strong infringement, leaving Egypt down a man heading into the final moments of the half.

45' - GOOOOOAL FOR EGYPT! (1-0)

Mohamed Salah steps up and converts the penalty in fantastic fashion, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to give Egypt the lead. Before the spot kick is taken, South Africa players Lyle Foster and Khuliso Mudau are both shown yellow cards amid protests following the VAR decision.

Tweet placeholder

43' - Penalty awarded to Egypt after VAR review (0-0)

After consulting VAR, the referee points to the spot and awards a penalty to Egypt. The decision comes after Khuliso Mudau commits a foul on Mohamed Salah inside the area, overturning the initial play-on and giving Egypt a golden chance to take the lead.

40' - VAR checks possible penalty on Salah (0-0)

Play is stopped after Mohamed Salah goes down inside the South Africa area following an apparent blow to the face. The forward remains on the ground as the referee signals for a VAR review, with a penalty check underway amid strong reactions from Egypt.

Advertisement

37' - Tight match with strong defensive blocks (0-0)

The match remains tightly contested, with both selections defending in well-organized blocks. Egypt apply fantastic pressure high up the field, while South Africa respond with a solid defensive display that prevents clear progression from attacks led by Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

31' - Yellow card shown to Egypt (0-0)

Egypt pick up a booking as Yasser Ibrahem is shown the yellow card for a foul on Tshepang Moremi. South Africa earn a free kick from the incident, but the opportunity is wasted and fails to produce any real danger.

29' - South Africa test the goalkeeper (0-0)

South Africa issue a warning in a move that initially looks harmless, as Lyle Foster battles for the ball and manages to get a shot away. Mohamed Elshenaway reacts well and makes the save, keeping the score level.

27' - Match slows with another foul called (0-0)

Oswin Appollis commits a foul on Mohamed Hamdy, bringing another stoppage as the tempo drops slightly. The encounter remains somewhat passive at this stage, with neither selection creating clear-cut chances despite periods of possession.

22' - Egypt threaten from a free kick (0-0)

Following the foul, Egypt earn a free-kick opportunity in a dangerous position. Omar Marmoush steps up and strikes it cleanly, sending the ball just wide of the post and coming close to breaking the deadlock.

Advertisement

20' - First booking of the match (0-0)

The referee shows the first yellow card of the encounter after a hard challenge from Teboho Mokoena. Egypt players immediately call for a red card, arguing the tackle on Omar Marmoush denies a promising attacking move with space ahead, but the decision stands as a caution.

17' - Strong challenge on Marmoush raises concerns (0-0)

South Africa commit their third foul of the match as Siyabong Ngezana comes in with a heavy challenge on Omar Marmoush. The tackle is forceful and draws immediate reactions, easily bordering on a yellow card as Egypt continue to press high.

15' - Egypt control possession and pressure high (0-0)

South Africa sit deep inside their own area, focusing on defensive shape, while Egypt apply constant pressure to regain the ball quickly. The Pharaohs look to exploit the pace and movement of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush to create dangerous attacking sequences.

11' - Egypt create the first big chance (0-0)

The most dangerous opportunity of the match so far comes from Egypt, as Omar Marmoush threads a superb through ball to Hany on the right flank. Hany delivers a low pass into the heart of the area for Mohamed Salah, but the forward is unable to make contact and the chance slips away.

8' - Early exchanges between both sides (0-0)

The match settles into a back-and-forth rhythm, with both selections trading possession and intensity. So far, three fouls are committed in total, two by Egypt and one by South Africa, as neither side allows the other to gain clear control.

Advertisement

1' - First foul of the match (0-0)

The referee whistles for the first infringement of the game as Egypt midfielder Hamdy Fathy commits a foul on Lyle Foster, bringing an early stoppage as both selections set the tone physically.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

The match kicks off at Adrar Stadium as Egypt and South Africa get the action started in this AFCON 2025 Group B clash.

Teams take the field

Egypt and South Africa are already on the pitch as the pre-match ceremonies get underway, with both selections lining up for the national anthems ahead of kickoff at Adrar Stadium.

Today's venue

Today’s AFCON 2025 Group B clash between Egypt and South Africa takes place at Adrar Stadium, a multi-use venue located in Agadir, in the Souss-Massa region of Morocco. Set near the Atlas Mountains in North Africa, the stadium regularly serves as the home ground for the local soccer side.

Head-to-head history at AFCON

This marks the fourth meeting between Egypt and South Africa at AFCON finals, after previous clashes in 1996, 1998, and 2019. Across those encounters, Egypt hold two victories, while South Africa have one win.

Overall, the selections have met 14 times in all competitions. South Africa lead the series with eight wins, Egypt have four victories, and two matches have finished level. South Africa are currently unbeaten in their last six meetings against Egypt, recording four wins and two draws in that span.

Advertisement

South Africa confirmed starting XI!

South Africa announce their starting XI for today’s AFCON 2025 Group B clash against Egypt!

The confirmed South Africa lineup is as follows: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Siyabong Ngezana, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Maphosa Modiba; Thalente Mbatha, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sothole, Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster, Tshepang Moremi.

Egypt confirmed lineup!

Here's Egypt's confirmed lineup for the 2025 AFCON match against South Africa!

Tweet placeholder

Today's referees

CAF confirms the officiating crew assigned for today’s AFCON 2025 Group B clash between Egypt and South Africa. The match referee for this encounter is Burundian international Pacifique Ndabihawenimana, who takes charge on the field for this pivotal fixture.

The full refereeing team for today’s match is as follows:

  • Referee: Pacifique Ndabihawenimana (BDI)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Djibril Camara (SEN)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Nouha Bangoura (SEN)
  • Fourth Official: Samuel Uwikunda (RWA)
  • Video Assistant Referee: Dickens Mimisa Nyagrowa (KEN)
  • Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Brahamou Sadou Ali (NIG)
  • CAF Referee Assessor: Ali Mulumba Tomusange (UGA)

Start time and how to watch

Egypt vs South Africa will get underway at 10:00 AM ET (PT:7:00 AM)

Watch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations match between Egypt and South Africa live in the USA on Fubo, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Egypt vs South Africa clash in AFCON 2025 Matchday 2

Welcome to our live blog of this AFCON 2025 Group B showdown. Egypt face South Africa this Friday in one of the key fixtures of Matchday 2, with both selections coming off victories in their opening games and sharing the top spot in the group.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Egypt and South Africa battle for control of Group B in this highly anticipated AFCON 2025 encounter.

Advertisement
emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Where to watch Egypt vs South Africa live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
Soccer

Where to watch Egypt vs South Africa live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Where to watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
Soccer

Where to watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Belgium vs Egypt: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free this international friendly in your country today
Soccer

Belgium vs Egypt: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free this international friendly in your country today

Is Ja Morant playing today, December 26, for Grizzlies vs Bucks?
NBA

Is Ja Morant playing today, December 26, for Grizzlies vs Bucks?

Better Collective Logo