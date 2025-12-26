Egypt vs South Africa LIVE: Halftime! (1-0) AFCON 2025 Matchday 2

In one of the few post-Christmas fixtures on Friday, Egypt face South Africa on Matchday 2 of Group B at the AFCON 2025, with both selections entering the matchup level on points and aiming to seize early control of the group. The contest shapes up as a pivotal encounter, with momentum and group positioning very much at stake after winning starts for both sides. Halftime!

The Pharaohs arrive after opening their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe, powered by goals from Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah. That result placed Egypt at the top of Group B, highlighting a solid attacking showing and an ability to manage pressure moments. With confidence high, Egypt look to build on that performance and strengthen their grip on qualification.

South Africa, meanwhile, defeated Angola 2-1 in their tournament debut, with Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster finding the net to earn three valuable points. That win leaves South Africa level at the summit with Egypt, setting the stage for a direct battle for first place. Much of the spotlight will again fall on Mohamed Salah, who continues to draw attention amid a turbulent month at Liverpool following public tension with head coach Arne Slot.