Is VJ Edgecombe playing today, December 26, for 76ers vs Bulls?

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Chicago Bulls in an NBA regular-season matchup, where the 76ers will look to secure a win against a direct competitor that could challenge them later in the season. To do so, they need all their key players, but a question remains: Will VJ Edgecombe play?

There is encouraging news for the 76ers, as Edgecombe (illness) is listed as probable for Friday’s game against the Bulls. He was previously questionable but made it through shootaround without setbacks. Additionally, Dominick Barlow (illness) and Quentin Grimes (illness) have also been upgraded to probable.

The 76ers will rely on one of their top performers this season, behind Tyrese Maxey, to pursue victory—especially since it remains unclear if Joel Embiid will play today, as he is also listed on the injury report.

All eyes will be on the injury report to determine if Embiid and Edgecombe take the court. Coming off Tuesday’s loss to the Nets, Embiid led the team with 27 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while Paul George added 19 points and four rebounds.

VJ Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers.

How the Bulls arrive

Chicago enters Friday’s NBA matchup with a 14-15 record after a road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. Josh Giddey spearheaded the Bulls with a 19-point, 11-rebound, 15-assist triple-double, while Coby White added 24 points and four assists.

Players ready to step up in case of absences

If Embiid is sidelined against the Bulls, Andre Drummond is likely to start in his place, with Adem Bona also potentially seeing increased minutes, particularly with Dominick Barlow still dealing with an illness.

Similarly, if Edgecombe cannot play on Friday, Jared McCain may earn a start, while Justin Edwards and Jabari Walker could see expanded roles during the absence of VJ.