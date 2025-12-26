Cody Bellinger’s perfect fit emerges amid NY Yankees and Dodgers free agency pursuit

Cody Bellinger remains one of the most intriguing names in MLB free agency, with multiple teams weighing their options to land the versatile outfielder and first baseman. While the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have been long rumored destinations, recent analysis suggests another team could be an ideal strategic fit.

The New York Mets, in particular, appear to be a natural match for Bellinger’s skill set. After trading away Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo, the Mets face notable gaps at first base, left field, and center field. Bellinger’s defensive versatility and strong bat could instantly address these holes while providing a boost to a lineup that underperformed in key areas in 2025.

MLB insider Andrew Simon noted via MLB.com, “It’s not hard to see Bellinger heading back to the Yankees or even returning to the Dodgers. But his particular set of skills feels like an ideal match for a Mets roster that has shed three cornerstones in Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo.”

He added, “Bellinger would give New York coverage at three positions where they now have some question marks… Taking another key player away from the Yankees probably wouldn’t be a bad bonus, either.”

Cody Bellinger #35 of the Yankees reacts after a double against the Blue Jays. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Could Bellinger become the missing piece for the Mets?

Adding Bellinger would not only fill multiple defensive gaps but also strengthen the offensive core. His presence could help stabilize a team that struggled in the field while maintaining competitive pressure in the AL East and NL East divisions.

As free agency unfolds, Bellinger’s decision will have a domino effect on other roster moves, especially for the Yankees and Dodgers, who remain in active pursuit.

