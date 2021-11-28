The New York Yankees face the MLB offseason with several needs to address. Check out the best players they could try and sign.

It’s been a while since the New York Yankees were the best team in Major League Baseball. Their World Series drought is historically bad and some think that the front office is walking on thin ice right now.

The Yankees have put together a solid offense but their starting rotation is still a big question mark. Others think Brian Cashman is what’s holding the team back, while others continue to blame Aaron Boone’s management.

Whatever is the case, the reality is that they’re not a better team than the Tampa Bay Rays, and they haven’t fared that well against the Red Sox or Blue Jays either in recent times. With that in mind, let’s take a look at 3 players that could help them regain the top of the AL East.

MLB Rumors: 3 Targets For The New York Yankees

3. Marcus Stroman

While controversial and outspoken, Marcus Stroman has been pretty solid as of late. He was one of the few bright spots for the ever-struggling New York Mets last season and given how the team has performed in recent years, he could be thrilled to leave Queens.

For reasons unknown, the Yankees have been reluctant to add more pitching to their rotation despite their obvious struggles. They signed Corey Kluber past his prime and Gerrit Cole can’t pitch every day.

2. Kevin Gausman

On that same note, the Yankees should go the distance to try and lure Kevin Gausman to the Bronx. He’s not likely to go back to the San Francisco Giants next season and could be the piece they need to get over the hump.

Gausman is coming off the best season of his career and was one of the main reasons why the Giants won a franchise-record 107 games last year. They already have the Bombers, now they need another reliable arm on the mound.

1. Corey Seager

And last but not least, the Yankees need to do whatever it takes to sign Corey Seager, even if that means sending a compensatory pick away. He was the heart and soul of the Los Angeles Dodgers even with Mookie Betts also in town.

The Yankees need Seager so Gleyber Torres can finally move to second base. They’ve been craving a good defensive shortstop since Didi Gregorious left town and Seager is the best in the market right now.