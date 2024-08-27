MLB Rumors: Two teams prepare to break the bank for Juan Soto’s potential $500M contract

New York Yankees star Juan Soto is MLB's most coveted treasure, and two teams are facing off in an epic battle for the young phenom's services.

The free agency of Juan Soto, the star of the New York Yankees, promises to be one of the most exciting in recent Major League Baseball history. The young prodigy, known for his formidable bat and exceptional defense, is about to receive multimillion-dollar offers that could change the course of several franchises.

Juan Soto, on the other hand, is at a crucial moment in his career. At just 26 years old, the Dominican has already proven to be one of the best hitters of his generation. A long-term contract with one of MLB‘s most iconic teams would allow him to secure his financial future and cement his legacy in baseball.

With a .296 batting average, a .427 OBP, and a .600 slugging percentage, Soto is proving to be one of the best hitters in the league. His youth and talent make him a long-term investment for any team that signs him.

Who are the two teams that want to sign Juan Soto?

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the New York Yankees and New York Mets are emerging as the top contenders for Soto’s services. Passan said big-market clubs like the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox are considered “unlikely to make a real effort” for Soto.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees throws his bat after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman recently said on MLB Central that there are people within the league who anticipate the Mets will present Soto with the largest contract offer. Both teams have the financial capacity to offer Soto an astronomical contract, but the final decision will depend on a combination of factors, including the player’s desire, the structure of the teams, and the long-term vision of each franchise.

Exorbitant figure for Juan Soto: $500M

Passan also noted that the floor for Soto’s contract is expected to be $500 million. However, the final offer is likely to be even higher, making Soto one of the highest-paid players of all time.