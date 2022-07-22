With the trade deadline zooming in, the Boston Red Sox could find themselves to be sellers and lose several of their stars. Here, we let you know the bigger names they could get rid of.

The Boston Red Sox didn't get off to the best start to the season. After being one of the most active teams during Major League Baseball's eventful offseason, Alex Cora hoped to keep up with the rest of AL East contenders.

But the Red Sox refused to cave early in the season. They fought hard and bounced back to become one of the best teams in the league before the All-Star break. Unfortunately, they're still behind in the race for the divisional pennant.

So, the next couple of weeks will be critical for the Red Sox. A slump could turn them into sellers ahead of the trade deadline and force Chaim Bloom to make some difficult decisions. So, here, we let you know about three stars that could be on their way out of the team.

MLB Rumors: 3 Red Sox Players That Could Get Traded

3. Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts embraced a leadership role in the clubhouse after Mookie Betts left. He's a fan favorite and one of the best shortstops in the game, so watching him go would sure be a big blow for them. But they may not have a choice.

Bogaerts has turned down multiple contract extensions. He's been on team-friendly deals for most of his career and wants to get paid now. So, the Red Sox could find him a new home if they feel like he'll opt out of his contract in the offseason.

2. Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi has been one of the most consistent players in their rotation. He's found plenty of success at Fenway Park and has been their ace with Chris Sale constantly on the Injured List.

But Eovaldi will become a free agent at the end of the season. So, if the Red Sox fail to prove that they can contend soon, their chances of keeping him in the winter are pretty slim. Multiple contenders would look to add another reliable arm to their team, so he'd fetch a nice return.

1. J.D. Martinez

J.D. Martinez is on a similar situation. He's the best hitter on the team by a long stretch, and the universal DH spot only makes him a more valuable asset. However, he's set to become a free agent, and the Red Sox may not be willing to meet his asking price.

Chaim Bloom has done several salary-dumping moves, and the team has shown hesitancy to spend big. So, even despite his below-average defense, multiple teams should look to add the veteran slugger as they make a postseason push.