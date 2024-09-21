Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees' Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman could face dismissal for a clear reason

The future of Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman with the New York Yankees could be in question.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

The future of Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman, as manager and general manager of the New York Yankees, respectively, will largely depend on the results of the MLB playoffs.

Despite the successes they’ve achieved during their tenure in the Bronx, the Yankees have yet to capture their 28th World Series title. Should the team fail to advance beyond the early playoff rounds, questions could arise about Aaron Boone and Cashman’s continued roles.

Ken Rosenthal, a renowned MLB insider, has highlighted that playoff performance will be a decisive factor in determining the future of both executives. If the Yankees are eliminated early, their decisions and strategies will likely come under scrutiny.

“Let’s say he doesn’t get to the ALCS, let’s leave it in those terms, Rosenthal said. “Then there’s going to be noise, there’s going to be frustration, not just with Boone but Cashman too. The way they play the game, it’s not clean. It’s been curious to me that they have not been a cleaner team, that they’ve been so sloppy, and that does reflect on the manager,” he continued. “I don’t know that I’d bet on a change in the manager, and certainly not the general manager. But if they get knocked out quickly again, there are going to be some questions asked.”

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees greets newly acquired player Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 as Chisholm enters the dugout before their game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees greets newly acquired player Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 as Chisholm enters the dugout before their game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Yankees’ inconsistent performance puts playoff hopes in jeopardy

The Yankees have experienced an inconsistent season, despite leading their division. While they managed to recover after a poor start, their recent performance has raised doubts about their ability to compete at the highest level.

Yankees\&#039; Aaron Boone responds with a subtle dig at Red Sox after Cora\&#039;s Aaron Judge comments

Yankees" Aaron Boone responds with a subtle dig at Red Sox after Cora"s Aaron Judge comments

Some fans have also criticized the lack of significant moves in the transfer market. Despite being the top seed in the American League, the Yankees face challenges in solidifying their status as title contenders.

How playoff results could shape the future of the Yankees’ leadership?

The Yankees’ playoff outcome will be crucial in determining the future of Boone and Cashman. If the team advances to the final rounds, both executives’ chances of remaining in their positions will increase.

However, an early elimination could intensify pressure for organizational changes. Yankees management will need to carefully evaluate the results and make decisions in the best interest of the team.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

