MLB Rumors: Yankees' Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman could face dismissal for a clear reason

The future of Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman with the New York Yankees could be in question.

The future of Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman, as manager and general manager of the New York Yankees, respectively, will largely depend on the results of the MLB playoffs.

Despite the successes they’ve achieved during their tenure in the Bronx, the Yankees have yet to capture their 28th World Series title. Should the team fail to advance beyond the early playoff rounds, questions could arise about Aaron Boone and Cashman’s continued roles.

Ken Rosenthal, a renowned MLB insider, has highlighted that playoff performance will be a decisive factor in determining the future of both executives. If the Yankees are eliminated early, their decisions and strategies will likely come under scrutiny.

“Let’s say he doesn’t get to the ALCS, let’s leave it in those terms,“ Rosenthal said. “Then there’s going to be noise, there’s going to be frustration, not just with Boone but Cashman too. The way they play the game, it’s not clean. It’s been curious to me that they have not been a cleaner team, that they’ve been so sloppy, and that does reflect on the manager,” he continued. “I don’t know that I’d bet on a change in the manager, and certainly not the general manager. But if they get knocked out quickly again, there are going to be some questions asked.”

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees greets newly acquired player Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 as Chisholm enters the dugout before their game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Yankees’ inconsistent performance puts playoff hopes in jeopardy

The Yankees have experienced an inconsistent season, despite leading their division. While they managed to recover after a poor start, their recent performance has raised doubts about their ability to compete at the highest level.

Some fans have also criticized the lack of significant moves in the transfer market. Despite being the top seed in the American League, the Yankees face challenges in solidifying their status as title contenders.

How playoff results could shape the future of the Yankees’ leadership?

The Yankees’ playoff outcome will be crucial in determining the future of Boone and Cashman. If the team advances to the final rounds, both executives’ chances of remaining in their positions will increase.

However, an early elimination could intensify pressure for organizational changes. Yankees management will need to carefully evaluate the results and make decisions in the best interest of the team.

