MLB News: Yankees' Juan Soto makes big admission after return from injury scare

Juan Soto, the star of the New York Yankees, has once again impressed with his determination and talent in MLB. Despite a knee injury, the outfielder has managed to return to the game and contribute to his team’s success.
Soto suffered the injury during a game against the Seattle Mariners, but despite the pain, he insisted on staying in the game. His determination and skill allowed him to hit a decisive double in the tenth inning, propelling the Yankees to victory.
“I tried to get my knee going; that was the biggest thing,” Soto told MLB.com. “I didn’t worry about anything else but my knee. I want to make sure I’m feeling good whenever I step up to that plate. So I did anything I had to do in the gym, then went out there and tried to do my best.”
“It’s always scary [to get X-rays],” Soto said. “It’s always part of it. Definitely, we hoped for the best. But you know anything can happen. When I saw that it came back negative, it was definitely a relief.”
Centerfielder Aaron Judge #99 of the New Yankees checks on right fielder Juan Soto #22 who collided with the wall in the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on September 19, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Yankees teammates rally behind Soto after his heroic return
His teammates were quick to praise Juan Soto‘s return and his stellar performance on the field. “Showman-like,” said right-hander Gerrit Cole. “He loves the moment. Man, he loves it.”
“It was awesome. What, he couldn’t play the whole game?” joked catcher Austin Wells. “Just a piece-of-cake double. We’re glad he’s healthy, and he did a great job coming off the bench.”
Soto has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to overcome adversity and contribute to his team’s success. Despite injuries and challenges, he always finds a way to shine on the field.