MLB News: Yankees' Juan Soto makes big admission after return from injury scare

Dominican star Juan Soto of the New York Yankees surprises everyone by returning to the game despite a knee injury, once again proving his immense value in MLB.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees stands on second base as he celebrates a pinch-hit RBI double scoring Oswaldo Cabrera #95 (not in the image) against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the 10th inning at the Oakland Coliseum on September 20, 2024 in Oakland, California.
Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees stands on second base as he celebrates a pinch-hit RBI double scoring Oswaldo Cabrera #95 (not in the image) against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the 10th inning at the Oakland Coliseum on September 20, 2024 in Oakland, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

Juan Soto, the star of the New York Yankees, has once again impressed with his determination and talent in MLB. Despite a knee injury, the outfielder has managed to return to the game and contribute to his team’s success.

Soto suffered the injury during a game against the Seattle Mariners, but despite the pain, he insisted on staying in the game. His determination and skill allowed him to hit a decisive double in the tenth inning, propelling the Yankees to victory.

“I tried to get my knee going; that was the biggest thing,” Soto told MLB.com. “I didn’t worry about anything else but my knee. I want to make sure I’m feeling good whenever I step up to that plate. So I did anything I had to do in the gym, then went out there and tried to do my best.”

“It’s always scary [to get X-rays],Soto said. “It’s always part of it. Definitely, we hoped for the best. But you know anything can happen. When I saw that it came back negative, it was definitely a relief.”

Centerfielder Aaron Judge #99 of the New Yankees checks on right fielder Juan Soto #22 who collided with the wall in the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on September 19, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Centerfielder Aaron Judge #99 of the New Yankees checks on right fielder Juan Soto #22 who collided with the wall in the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on September 19, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Yankees teammates rally behind Soto after his heroic return

His teammates were quick to praise Juan Soto‘s return and his stellar performance on the field. “Showman-like,” said right-hander Gerrit Cole. “He loves the moment. Man, he loves it.”

“It was awesome. What, he couldn’t play the whole game?” joked catcher Austin Wells. “Just a piece-of-cake double. We’re glad he’s healthy, and he did a great job coming off the bench.”

Soto has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to overcome adversity and contribute to his team’s success. Despite injuries and challenges, he always finds a way to shine on the field.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

