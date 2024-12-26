The Cincinnati Bengals are making a late push for the playoffs. In Week 17, they face a critical matchup against the Denver Broncos, but Joe Burrow might have to take on Denver without one of his key teammates.

The 2024 NFL season has been incredibly unlucky for the Bengals. The AFC North team has lost seven games by a single possession, leading to a 7-8 record that could have looked very different with just a bit more fortune.

Despite this, the Bengals remain in the hunt for a playoff spot. Cincinnati’s game against Denver is essentially a direct battle for postseason contention, and a win would move them closer to securing a spot in the next round.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals might face the broncos without a key player

As of now, the Bengals are outside the playoff picture. They are in the mix alongside the Dolphins and Colts, but their destiny is no longer in their hands.

Both the Chargers and Broncos hold 9-6 records. A single victory would clinch a playoff spot for either team, though Denver faces a tougher path than Los Angeles.

In Week 17, the Broncos play the Bengals in a game with major playoff implications. A win would secure Denver’s place in the postseason, while a loss would force them to beat the Chiefs in Week 18 to qualify.

Joe Burrow has been performing at an elite level, which is why many consider the Bengals favorites for this matchup. However, they might have to take the field without Tee Higgins, one of Burrow’s most important targets this season.

Tee Higgins, wide receiver of the Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins is officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Denver. The wide receiver is dealing with both ankle and knee injuries and was a limited participant in all three of the Bengals’ practice sessions this week.

What are Tee Higgins’ numbers int he 2024 NFL season?

Tee Higgins, listed as WR2 on the Bengals’ depth chart, has formed a formidable duo with Ja’Marr Chase. However, injuries have plagued his 2024 NFL season.

Higgins has appeared in 10 games this year, recording 58 receptions for 727 yards and seven touchdowns. His absence would significantly impact the Bengals’ chances of defeating the Broncos in this critical game.

