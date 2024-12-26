Not even during the holidays does Oscar De La Hoya shy away from being a highly controversial figure. The former American pugilist recently mocked Canelo Alvarez and Mike Tyson with a highly controversial social media post.

In the 1990s, a rising star in boxing captured everyone’s attention. Oscar De La Hoya started his career strong, with his victory over Julio Cesar Chavez being the most recognized of his career.

De La Hoya continued in the sport, but his career didn’t live up to expectations. Eventually, he transitioned to a career as a promoter, representing some of the biggest names in boxing, including Canelo Alvarez.

Oscar De La Hoya mocks Canelo, Tyson with controversial Christmas jingle

In 2002, long before retiring from boxing, Oscar De La Hoya founded Golden Boy Promotions, a company dedicated to promoting combat sports, primarily boxing.

Throughout his career, De La Hoya has been a highly controversial figure, both as a boxer and as a promoter. He has been involved in numerous public disputes with several personalities.

However, his most notorious fallout was with Canelo Alvarez, whom he represented for two years. The partnership ended after Canelo felt used by De La Hoya and discovered that his paycheck was far lower than the profits generated by Golden Boy Promotions due to his involvement.

Since then, De La Hoya and Canelo have exchanged heated words, and it’s clear their relationship remains fractured. Recently, De La Hoya escalated their rivalry with a controversial social media post.

Taking inspiration from the classic Christmas song “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” De La Hoya created his own version, mocking Canelo Alvarez, Mike Tyson, Jake Paul, Ryan Garcia, and others in a cheeky holiday jingle.

De La Hoya referred to Canelo Alvarez as a “Mexican redhead duck,” further proving that their relationship is irreparably broken. Canelo has yet to respond but is unlikely to engage in this social media spat.

Why is the relationship between Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez broken?

The relationship between De La Hoya and Canelo deteriorated after Canelo signed a lucrative 11-fight, $365 million deal with DAZN through Golden Boy Promotions in 2018. However, the contract ended two years later amid a major financial dispute.

According to Canelo, he felt deceived by De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions. He filed a lawsuit against DAZN and GBP, claiming breach of contract and seeking $280 million in damages.

