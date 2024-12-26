NHL News: Rangers, Peter Laviolette find much needed hope after Gabe Perreault's World Juniors debut

The IIHF World Junior Championship got underway on Boxing Day and the New York Rangers are among some of the biggest winners. While most NHL teams watch the action unfold in Ottawa, many are looking at their prospects or future draft selections. On that note, Peter Laviolette and the Rangers witnessed a huge performance from Team USA forward Gabe Perreault, whose rights belong to the Big Apple’s organization.

Gabe Perreault was drafted by the Rangers with the 23rd overall selection in the 2023 NHL entry Draft. However, the 19-year-old hasn’t signed with the franchise, yet. Perreault is currently playing at the NCAA level with the Boston College Eagles.

While the Rangers‘ season is looking grim, and seems to be spiraling out of control, the Broadway Blueshirts can find hope in the performance from their prospect during Day One of the World Juniors.

Perreault and Team USA started the tournament off against Germany and went on to dominate the game, securing a whopping 10-4 triumph. Perreault scored twice and registered an assist, as the American side crushed its German counterparts. Team USA holds a very favorable 24- 4 record against Germany.

Gabe Perreault of USA celebrates the 1-0 goal during the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship final between USA and Sweden on January 5, 2024 in Gothenburg.

Team USA is the defending champion and has started off their quest for a repeat in dominant fashion. However, the only team more content with this outing than Team USA itself may be the Rangers back in Manhattan, as they’ve seen lots of potential from their 2023 first round selection.

Perreault and Team USA will be back in action on Saturday December 28 when they will take on Latvia at 3:30p.m. ET.

Putting pen to paper

It will be up to the Rangers’ front office to reach an agreement with Perreault and get him in the system, but most signs point towards it happening and the Rangers won’t let this gem slip away. If they are able to develop him into a star in the NHL is a different story and one New York has struggled with.

Just days ago, New York moved on from their 2019 second overall selection, Kaapo Kakko. Moreover, the 2020 first oveall pick, Alexis Lafrenière hasn’t panned out to be the generational talent most expected. Although he has been in a rise in past years and had a stellar run during last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After Perreault’s masterclass against Germany, fans in the Big Apple are left wondering when they will get to see the star winger at Madison Square Garden. More importantly, they can’t help but worry that the teenager’s development could be hindered by the organization’s shortcomings.

Head coach Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers speaks with the media at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The bigger picture

While Perreault’s performance offered a much-needed sigh of relief for the Blueshirts, their true focus remains on the current season. They must get back on track, as they now sit in last place in the Metro Division, tied with their longtime rivals, the New York Islanders.

The Rangers return to the ice on Dec. 28 with a road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. New York faces a critical stretch of pivotal matchups, and their performance in these games could ultimately define their expectations for the season.

Defining stretch