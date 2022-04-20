The Boston Red Sox were quite aggressive during the offseason but that doesn't mean they're done making moves. Here, we talk about 3 potential trade targets for them to look at.

Signing Trevor Story was sure a big move by Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox. And they did make some interesting acquisitions prior to MLB's lockout. But even though they boast significant firepower, there's still room for improvement at Fenway Park.

Chris Sale is set to miss a big chunk of the season and he can't be trusted to stay healthy anymore. Some of their starters (Rich Hill, James Paxton, Michael Wacha) have also struggled with injuries in the past.

Also, while bringing Jackie Bradley Jr. back was good, they still miss Hunter Renfroe's offensive production. With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 potential trade targets for the Boston Red Sox.

MLB Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Targets For The Boston Red Sox

3. Frankie Montas

Once again, the Oakland Athletics decided to implode to cut back costs. That meant parting ways with nearly every good player on their team, including Sean Manaea. Now, teams are reportedly reaching out about Frankie Montas as well.

He actually started his career in Boston and, while consistency hasn't been his biggest strength, he's coming off an impressive second half to last season. He's a legit no.2 starter and the ultimate low-risk/high-reward pickup.

2. Cedric Mullins

The Baltimore Orioles have gotten calls about Cedric Mullins dating back to last season and it shouldn't come as a surprise. He's just 27 years old and will be under club control for the next 4 years and he's clearly outgrown the small-market team already.

Mullins would be a big offensive upgrade for Alex Cora's team. He was the only member of MLB's 30-30 club in 2021 and slashed .291/.360/.518 en route to becoming an All-Star. The Orioles won't compete any time soon and could let him go at the right price.

1. Ryan Yarbrough

The Tampa Bay Rays can turn every single one of us into a hard-throwing machine. Their pitching depth is just absurd and Kevin Cash hasn't batted an eye when it's come to giving younger, lesser-known players a chance.

That plus his recent injury woes could prompt the Rays to consider a deal involving Ryan Yarbrough. His velocity is off the charts and posted a whopping 5.03 K/BB rate in 2021, so Chaim Bloom should give his former team a call to try and get a deal done.