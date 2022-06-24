The Mets got off to a strong start to the 2022 MLB season. But with many injuries in its starting rotation, New York would target new players such as Luis Castillo ahead of the trade deadline.

Luis Castillo is once again subject of trade rumors. The Cincinnati Reds star, who was already linked to other teams in the offseason, has one more year under contract before he can explore free agency.

Though the MLB trade deadline is still more than a month away, the New York Mets reportedly are making plans to boost their rotation after dealing with a bunch of injuries in the first half of the season.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are interested in making a move for the Reds starting pitcher. However, Castillo would also draw interest from other contenders.

Report: Luis Castillo on the radar of Mets, among others ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

(Via New York Post)

"However, with other injury concerns in their rotation (and surely some continuing deGrom uncertainty), the Mets are among a few teams showing early interest in Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo.

"They’d presumably have interest in other starters, as well, including his teammate Tyler Mahle, who they talked about in winter, and A’s star Frankie Montas, who they’ve scouted, too. Word is, the Twins (who acquired Sonny Gray from Cincinnati) and ultra-aggressive Padres (who wouldn’t seem to have rotational needs) also are in on Castillo, who has another year before free agency and should draw interest from every contender."

With only one year left in his contract before he can explore free agency, Castillo's days with Cincinnati could be numbered. Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Reds accept to ship him to get something in return.