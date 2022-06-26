Every player in sports is set to breake any record available. In Major League Baseball, as it is one of the most demanding disciplines, these scores are practically unbeatable, but it is worth the try. If we look up to the history books, there was one season in which a legend became the best one in the home run entry.

It is not easy to take the ball out of bounds and complete a lap in the diamond. Lots of power, technique and other aspects are required to hit that little sphere and make a fan happy with the souvenir. Not every player can hit one, even in its whole career, but there are others that specialize in this aspect and prove it constantly.

With the 2022 season in progress, there's one name that is trying to make it to the books of best home runers. Aaron Judge is in the hunt for a personal record, but he is also seeking to become the best player in this aspect. Will he keep up the pace to be the ultimate homer or he will be short to the score?

Who holds the home run record for a single season in MLB?

Home runs Player Year
73 Barry Bonds - San Francisco 2001
70 Mark McGwire - St. Louis 1998
66 Sammy Sosa - Chicago 1998
65 Mark McGwire - St. Louis 1999
64 Sammy Sosa - Chicago 2001
63 Sammy Sosa - Chicago 1999
61 Roger Manis - New York 1961
60 Babe Ruth - New York 1927
59 Babe Ruth - New York 1921
58 Jimmie Foxx - Philladelphia 1932

*Via Major League Baseball