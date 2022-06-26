In history of Major League Baseball, there are a lot of record that are still unbeaten and it seems unlikely for someone nowadays to put their name on top of the list. In the home run section, there's only one player that leads in solitary the best score in a single season.

Every player in sports is set to breake any record available. In Major League Baseball, as it is one of the most demanding disciplines, these scores are practically unbeatable, but it is worth the try. If we look up to the history books, there was one season in which a legend became the best one in the home run entry.

It is not easy to take the ball out of bounds and complete a lap in the diamond. Lots of power, technique and other aspects are required to hit that little sphere and make a fan happy with the souvenir. Not every player can hit one, even in its whole career, but there are others that specialize in this aspect and prove it constantly.

With the 2022 season in progress, there's one name that is trying to make it to the books of best home runers. Aaron Judge is in the hunt for a personal record, but he is also seeking to become the best player in this aspect. Will he keep up the pace to be the ultimate homer or he will be short to the score?

Who holds the home run record for a single season in MLB?

Home runs Player Year 73 Barry Bonds - San Francisco 2001 70 Mark McGwire - St. Louis 1998 66 Sammy Sosa - Chicago 1998 65 Mark McGwire - St. Louis 1999 64 Sammy Sosa - Chicago 2001 63 Sammy Sosa - Chicago 1999 61 Roger Manis - New York 1961 60 Babe Ruth - New York 1927 59 Babe Ruth - New York 1921 58 Jimmie Foxx - Philladelphia 1932

*Via Major League Baseball