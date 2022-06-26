Every player in sports is set to breake any record available. In Major League Baseball, as it is one of the most demanding disciplines, these scores are practically unbeatable, but it is worth the try. If we look up to the history books, there was one season in which a legend became the best one in the home run entry.
It is not easy to take the ball out of bounds and complete a lap in the diamond. Lots of power, technique and other aspects are required to hit that little sphere and make a fan happy with the souvenir. Not every player can hit one, even in its whole career, but there are others that specialize in this aspect and prove it constantly.
With the 2022 season in progress, there's one name that is trying to make it to the books of best home runers. Aaron Judge is in the hunt for a personal record, but he is also seeking to become the best player in this aspect. Will he keep up the pace to be the ultimate homer or he will be short to the score?
Who holds the home run record for a single season in MLB?
|Home runs
|Player
|Year
|73
|Barry Bonds - San Francisco
|2001
|70
|Mark McGwire - St. Louis
|1998
|66
|Sammy Sosa - Chicago
|1998
|65
|Mark McGwire - St. Louis
|1999
|64
|Sammy Sosa - Chicago
|2001
|63
|Sammy Sosa - Chicago
|1999
|61
|Roger Manis - New York
|1961
|60
|Babe Ruth - New York
|1927
|59
|Babe Ruth - New York
|1921
|58
|Jimmie Foxx - Philladelphia
|1932
*Via Major League Baseball