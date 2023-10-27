Torey Lovullo has been the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks since 2017. He is the longest-tenured manager in franchise history and the all-time leader in wins. Lovullo is known for his positive attitude and his ability to develop young players.

Lovullo inherited a rebuilding Diamondbacks team in 2017, but he quickly led them to the playoffs, winning the NL Wild Card Game. In 2023, Lovullo guided the Diamondbacks to the World Series for the first time since 2001.

But he is not the only one behind the franchise’s magnificent 2023 season. Another man who has been helping Lovullo throughout the season is the Diamondbacks’ general manager who, along with owner Ken Kendrick, is building one of the best teams of the season.

Arizona Diamondbacks’ general manager

Mike Hazen is the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has been in this role since October 2016. Prior to joining the Diamondbacks, Hazen spent 11 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, including one season as Senior Vice President and General Manager.

Hazen is known for his analytical approach to baseball and his ability to identify and develop talent. He has been credited with building one of the most talented young rosters in Major League Baseball.

Under Hazen’s leadership, the Diamondbacks have made the playoffs twice (2017 and 2023) and reached the World Series in 2023. He has also made a number of key trades that have helped the Diamondbacks to improve their team, including the acquisitions of Corbin Carroll.

Hazen is also a strong advocate for player development. He has invested heavily in the Diamondbacks’ farm system, and he has created a culture of development within the organization. This has helped the Diamondbacks to produce a number of young players who have made an impact on the big league team.