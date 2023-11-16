The New York Yankees are the top of the heap when it comes to the MLB. No baseball team has achieved what the Bronx Bombers have achieved in their history.

Winners of 27 MLB World Series, 40 pennants, 20 division titles, and some of the most legendary players to have ever played the game.

Here are 25 of the best New York Yankees of all time, these Bronx Bombers have a place in Baseball history.

Babe Ruth

Iconic slugger, revolutionized power hitting in baseball.

15-time All-Star, 7-time World Series champion.

Set the single-season home run record with 60 in 1927.

Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936.

Lou Gehrig

“Iron Horse,” played in 2,130 consecutive games.

7-time All-Star, 6-time World Series champion.

Two-time AL MVP (1927, 1936).

Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1939.

Joe DiMaggio

“Yankee Clipper,” had a 56-game hitting streak in 1941.

13-time All-Star, 9-time World Series champion.

Three-time AL MVP (1939, 1941, 1947).

Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1955.

Mickey Mantle

Switch-hitting powerhouse, won the Triple Crown in 1956.

20-time All-Star, 7-time World Series champion.

Three-time AL MVP (1956, 1957, 1962).

Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974.

Derek Jeter

Captain, all-time Yankees hits leader.

14-time All-Star, 5-time World Series champion.

Five Gold Glove Awards for his defensive skills.

Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Yogi Berra

Catcher with 10 World Series titles, known for his wit.

18-time All-Star, 3-time AL MVP.

13 World Series championships as a player, the most in MLB history.

Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972.

Mariano Rivera

Greatest closer in history, MLB record for career saves.

13-time All-Star, 5-time World Series champion.

Five-time AL Rolaids Relief Man Award winner.

Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.

Whitey Ford

“Chairman of the Board,” left-handed pitcher.

10-time All-Star, 6-time World Series champion.

Two-time World Series MVP (1961, 1962).

Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974.

Bill Dickey

Hall of Fame catcher with a powerful bat.

11-time All-Star, 7-time World Series champion.

Career .313 batting average with 202 home runs.

Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1954.

Reggie Jackson

“Mr. October,” powerful right-handed hitter.

14-time All-Star, 5-time World Series champion.

Hit three home runs in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series.

Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993.

Bernie Williams

Switch-hitting outfielder with a smooth style.

5-time All-Star, 4-time World Series champion.

Four Gold Glove Awards for his outfield play.

ALCS MVP in 1996.

Jorge Posada

Switch-hitting catcher with offensive prowess.

5-time All-Star, 5-time World Series champion.

Five Silver Slugger Awards for offensive performance.

Key part of the Yankees’ “Core Four.”

Andy Pettitte

Left-handed pitcher with a successful postseason record.

3-time All-Star, 5-time World Series champion.

All-time postseason wins leader.

Key contributor to the Yankees’ dynasty in the late ’90s.

Phil Rizzuto

Shortstop and leadoff hitter for the Yankees.

5-time All-Star, 7-time World Series champion.

AL MVP in 1950.

Known for his exceptional defensive skills.

Thurman Munson

Captain and catcher, played a pivotal role in the ’70s.

7-time All-Star, 2-time World Series champion.

AL MVP in 1976.

Gold Glove winner three times.

Don Mattingly

First baseman known as “Donnie Baseball.”

6-time All-Star, AL MVP in 1985.

Nine Gold Glove Awards for defensive excellence.

Holds the record for most grand slams in a season (6).

Paul O’Neill

Outfielder known for his intense competitiveness.

5-time All-Star, 5-time World Series champion.

Key part of the Yankees’ late ’90s dynasty.

Won the AL batting title in 1994.

Roger Maris

Outfielder known for breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record.

Two-time AL MVP, single-season home run record (61 in 1961).

3-time Gold Glove winner.

Played a crucial role in the Yankees’ 1961 World Series win.

Elston Howard

First African American Yankee, played catcher and outfield.

12-time All-Star, 2-time Gold Glove winner.

AL MVP in 1963.

Integral part of Yankees’ success in the late ’50s and early ’60s.

Ron Guidry

Left-handed pitcher known as “Louisiana Lightning.”

4-time All-Star, 2-time World Series champion.

Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner (1978, 1979).

Set a franchise record with 18 strikeouts in a single game in 1978.

Goose Gossage

Hall of Fame relief pitcher with a fiery personality.

9-time All-Star, 1978 World Series champion.

AL Rolaids Relief Man Award winner three times.

Recorded 310 career saves.

Earle Combs

Outfielder known for his speed and defensive skills.

3-time All-Star, 3-time World Series champion.

Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1970.

Graig Nettles

Third baseman known for his stellar defense.

6-time Gold Glove winner, 2-time World Series champion.

390 career home runs.

Played a crucial role in the Yankees’ success in the late ’70s.

Allie Reynolds

Pitcher who played a key role in the Yankees’ five consecutive World Series wins (1949–1953).

5-time All-Star, 6-time World Series champion.

Led the American League in strikeouts twice.

Threw two no-hitters in the 1951 season.

Tino Martinez