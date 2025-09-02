Fans react strongly to Nick Castellanos’ role in Rob Thompson’s August game plan for the Phillies

Nick Castellanos has long been a fan favorite among the Philadelphia Phillies faithful, yet his recent struggles during the regular season, coupled with manager Rob Thomson‘s August decisions regarding his playing time, have sparked a strong reaction from the fan base.

Fans have taken to social media to discuss Castellanos’ performance, particularly noting that he ranked last among outfielders on the roster in August. The statistics reflect that Castellanos was not the standout player last month, fueling further discourse on his current form.

Here is a breakdown of the outfielders’ performance in August:

Brandon Marsh: .316/.345/.506, 3 HR, 7 RBI Harrison Bader: .313/.385/.488, 2 HR, 9 RBI Max Kepler: .263/.306/.474, 3 HR, 10 RBI Bryce Wilson: .250/.273/.500, 2 HR, 7 RBI Nick Castellanos: .180/.240/.270, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Castellanos’ underwhelming performance in August has prompted widespread discussion among fans regarding his standing on the roster. Rumors have also circulated about his relationship with Thomson, who has opted to bench him in certain games, adding another layer to the ongoing debate.

Nick Castellanos celebrates a run vs the White Sox on July 30, 2025 in Chicago.

Castellanos’ struggles in August addressed by fans

At the onset of the regular season, Castellanos showcased stellar performances with the Phillies. However, as the season progressed, his contributions began to wane, coinciding with Philadelphia’s ongoing competitive matchups. Notably, the Phillies have been consistent in their regular-season efforts, making Castellanos’ decline all the more concerning.

Sitting out three games in August didn’t appear to alter his struggles at the plate. Over 89 at-bats, he managed only 16 hits and scored the same number of runs. More alarmingly, he struck out 25 times across the 24 games played that month, a statistic drawing scrutiny from fans.

The fans have been vocal about Castellanos’ performance on social media, offering sharp critiques such as, “Castellanos simply cannot play anymore other than as a platoon guy (maybe) vs LHP,” and, “I think Castellanos is gone after this season. I think he’s got a year left on his contract, not that hard to move off of.” Another fan remarked, “Nick has no right being on this team or seeing the field if they really want to win it all.”

Phillies focus on the remainder of the regular season

The silver lining for Castellanos is that the Phillies are in contention for a direct postseason berth. The upcoming series present him with opportunities to regain the fans’ trust. As speculation mounts about his future with the team, these matchups are critical for both Castellanos and the Phillies’ playoff ambitions.

Phillies’ schedule for the remainder of the season:

Against Brewers (3-game series) Sep 1-3

Against Marlins (3-game series) Sep 5-7

Against Mets (4-game series) Sep 8-11

Against Royals (3-game series) Sep 12-14

Against Dodgers (3-game series) Sep 15-17

Against Diamondbacks (3-game series) Sep 19-21

Against Marlins (3-game series) Sep 23-25

Against Twins (3-game series) Sep 26-28

