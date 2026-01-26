Not the NY Mets nor the Phillies: Harrison Bader makes intriguing decision on his MLB future

Until just a few hours ago, Harrison Bader was among the most sought-after free agents in this MLB offseason. The dream of reuniting with Bryce Harper for another stint with the Philadelphia Phillies has faded, as has the possibility of heading to Queens to join the New York Mets.

According to Ken Rosenthal on his X account, via The Athletic, the talented outfielder has reached a two-year agreement with the San Francisco Giants, and from now on will bring his talents to the NL West.

Insider Jon Heyman, also via the same platform, provided more details regarding the amount for which Harper’s former teammate finalized his move to the Bay Area. “Bader Giants deal: $20.5M, incentives to take it to $21M.”

Bader’s numbers in last season with the Twins and Phillies

In 2025, Harrison Bader enjoyed a standout season split between the Twins and the Phillies, finishing with a .277 average, 17 home runs, 54 RBI, and a .796 OPS. His performance reached its peak in Philadelphia, where he hit .305 down the stretch and provided elite defense.

This resurgence made him a top target for the San Francisco Giants, who sought to improve an outfield that ranked near the bottom of the league defensively last season.

By signing him, the Giants aim to utilize his Gold Glove-caliber range in center field to stabilize their defense while adding a veteran bat coming off career-high offensive numbers.

From now on, major MLB teams that were looking to acquire his services, like the New York Mets, will have to explore other options to add a player of his talent and experience to their roster.