Not the Reds: MLB insider names two teams as potential landing spots for Nick Castellanos in 2026

Nick Castellanos appears all but destined to play for another team, with the only real question being when that move will happen. At the very least, there are two known possibilities for where he could land in 2026. Ken Rosenthal mentioned the Miami Marlins as one of those options following what looks like a partial exit from Philadelphia for the veteran outfielder.

According to Rosenthal, Castellanos could also be a candidate for San Diego. “The Padres are looking for a right-handed bat, and they’re looking for one who will be inexpensive, has been taking ground balls and training some at first base, and it’s a position they’re trying to fill,” the MLB insider said.

Castellanos has emerged as an option for the Padres because, as Rosenthal noted, San Diego previously evaluated Nolan Arenado as a potential first baseman but ultimately moved on due to the high cost. That opened the door for the Phillies outfielder to enter the conversation.

Castellanos to Miami?

While nothing is confirmed, and Rosenthal himself admits he’s not sure the Marlins would want to add him, Miami remains a possibility. “Miami is always another possibility. That’s where Castellanos is from, I’m sure he would love to go there. I don’t know if they would love to add him. It’s unknown to me,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory.

What Rosenthal does expect is that if the Phillies move on from Castellanos, they will likely absorb a significant portion of his salary, a point echoed by other insiders such as Bob Nightengale. Last season, Castellanos posted a .250 batting average with 137 hits, 17 home runs, and 72 RBIs.

It’s also worth noting that on Dec. 5, 2025, a video posted on X by Luke Arcaini showed Castellanos saying he would be willing to play first base if a team needed him there. Then, on Jan. 20, his wife posted an Instagram story showing the outfielder taking ground balls.