NY Mets’ Andy Green weighs in on Carson Benge’s MLB Rookie of the Year race

Carson Benge is having an exceptional season for Andy Green’s New York Mets. Could he take home the MLB Rookie of the Year Award?

The New York Mets’ season has clearly fallen short of expectations. However, there is always a ray of light, and in this case, that player is Carson Benge, who has stood out in Queens to such an extent that even Andy Green believes he should be a serious candidate to win the MLB Rookie of the Year Award.

“I think, definitely belongs in the conversation right now, with the guy who pitched last night for us. I know there’s other good rookies throughout the game,” the interim manager started.

“I think Carson, throughout the year, shows the ability to bounce back from tough moments really well. A really talented hitter, can hit any pitch at any time. Even as he goes through funks, he maintains the right perspective and the right attitude and the right approach.”

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From a team standpoint, the Mets’ season has not gone as planned, even with the constant injuries they have dealt with. Still, based on Green’s comments, it appears there is plenty of reason for optimism about the future with Benge’s talent leading the way.

Andy Green was asked what has impressed him about Carson Benge’s growth and where Benge fits in the Rookie of the Year conversation:



“I think, definitely belongs in the conversation right now, with the guy who pitched last night for us. I know there’s other good rookies… pic.twitter.com/HxttEohGxk — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 30, 2026

Benge’s outstanding season with the Mets

Carson Benge has been an absolute breath of fresh air in Queens this year, proving he belongs on the big stage from day one. Slashing around .278 with 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, and nearly 20 stolen bases, he’s shown off a rare tool set that separates him from the typical first-year player.

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What really sets Benge apart is his elite dual-threat versatility and poise under pressure—ranking near the top of the league in both base-running efficiency and raw outfield arm strength while delivering clutch hits, like his walk-off knock back in May.

Rather than looking like a newcomer adjusting to big-league pitching, he’s stepped right in as a complete, multi-dimensional playmaker that Queens can build around for years to come.

Great appearances this 2026 MLB season

This year’s Rookie of the Year race features standout talent pushing hard down the stretch. In the AL, Kevin McGonigle (Detroit Tigers) leads as an all-around star with elite defense and discipline, challenged by Parker Messick (Cleveland Guardians) and Munetaka Murakami (Chicago White Sox).

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Over in the NL, JJ Wetherholt (St. Louis Cardinals) makes his case with Gold Glove-caliber defense and on-base prowess, while Sal Stewart (Cincinnati Reds) counters with heavy run production in the heart of the lineup.