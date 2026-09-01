NY Yankees make roster move involving pitcher Justin Topa for the remainder of the season

The New York Yankees' search for roster depth continues, most recently with a decision on former Minnesota Twins reliever Justin Topa.

A closer look at the New York Yankees roster heading into the stretch run reveals why front-office moves remain fluid as the club pursues a World Series title. That strategy explains why New York continues to re-evaluate depth options for the future, including right-hander Justin Topa.

Topa, who pitched for the Minnesota Twins earlier this year before making two appearances for New York, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Yankees for the rest of the season, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

While Topa was briefly in the mix for a permanent spot in the Yankees’ bullpen, the organization is prioritizing other options on the active roster. Eyes now turn to how Topa builds on this opportunity following an up-and-down stint with Minnesota earlier in the year.

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Meanwhile, as the Yankees monitor prospect George Lombard Jr. following a potential injury concern, manager Aaron Boone supported Aaron Judge’s preference to bypass a Triple-A rehab assignment, though Boone noted that plans remain unconfirmed.

Justin Topa retires Andy Ibanez to secure the 6-3 Twins victory.



called by Dan Dickerson and Andy Dirks of Fanduel Sports Network Detroit:#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/8v6OARTQOS — CyLouie (@CyLouie__) August 6, 2025

Topa’s tenure with the Yankees this season

After signing a minor-league contract with New York on August 14, Topa earned a call-up to the big leagues on August 25 following a strong four-game stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he posted a 1.80 ERA over five innings. During his brief stay on the Yankees’ active roster, the veteran right-hander made two bullpen appearances, logging 3.0 innings pitched.

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Although he allowed four hits, one walk, and an unearned run, Topa maintained a clean 0.00 ERA while striking out three batters. He made his Yankees debut on August 27 against the Houston Astros, throwing two innings of relief and allowing two hits, one unearned run, and a walk alongside two strikeouts.

He returned to the mound two days later against the Boston Red Sox, delivering a scoreless frame while yielding two hits and striking out one. Shortly after that outing on August 29, the Yankees designated Topa for assignment to clear a roster spot, and he elected free agency on August 31.