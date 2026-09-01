Elly De La Cruz named reported trade candidate as Reds look to next season

The Cincinnati Reds could be considering Elly De La Cruz as a potential trade candidate ahead of next season, according to a report.

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz is the undisputed cornerstone of the Cincinnati Reds. Through his dynamic play and growing leadership, he continues to drive the franchise forward. However, with Cincinnati struggling to stay in the postseason race, an uncertain future looms, and significant roster changes could be on the horizon.

According to former Reds legend and current analyst Joey Votto, Cincinnati may ultimately struggle to afford De La Cruz long-term. “Unfortunately, we can’t afford him. He is going to cost roughly the GDP of a small county,” Votto said on CBS Sports.

With the Reds facing ongoing financial constraints, Votto suggested De La Cruz could eventually become a marquee trade chip, allowing the front office to retool and build a more balanced, competitive roster for the future.

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While Eugenio Suarez remains on the roster for the stretch run, speculation previously swirled about potential suitors—including the New York Yankees. Now, the narrative has shifted toward how Cincinnati handles its remaining core.

ELLY DE LA CRUZ MISSILE



115.2 MPH, 450 feetpic.twitter.com/WMEOQTYLWs — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 23, 2026

What’s happening within the Reds?

The Reds’ financial hurdles stem from small-market structural limitations and recent volatility in local media rights. Operating in one of Major League Baseball’s smallest markets, the franchise inherently faces a lower ceiling for gate receipts, regional sponsorship deals, and corporate revenue compared to big-market powerhouses.

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This dynamic was further complicated by disruptions across the regional sports network (RSN) landscape. Following the restructuring of Diamond Sports Group (operator of FanDuel Sports Network), guaranteed rights fees plummeted, forcing the organization into short-term, lower-yielding local broadcast agreements that cap short-term revenue growth.

While ownership’s “spend-within-your-means” framework maintains operational stability, it prevents Cincinnati from outbidding rivals for top-tier free agents or absorbing massive long-term contracts. Compounded by roster-budget inefficiencies and internal arbitration raises, the team finds itself navigating tight payroll bottlenecks.

De La Cruz’s impact on the Reds this season

If the Reds ever pull the trigger on a De La Cruz trade, they would part ways with a generational talent who has repeatedly proven his game-changing ability. Once again this season, De La Cruz sits at the top of nearly every statistical category for Cincinnati.

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A closer look at De La Cruz’s numbers this season reveals his overall impact:

Games Played (G): 119

At-Bats (AB): 468

Batting Average (BA): .271

On-Base Percentage (OBP): .350

Slugging Percentage (SLG): .479

On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS): .829