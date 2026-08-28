Andy Green addresses hesitation over full-time NY Mets manager role

The New York Mets are on the verge of missing the Wild Card, and interim manager Andy Green addressed whether he wants the full-time job.

Following a disappointing season for New York Mets fans, speculation is building over who will take over the club’s open managerial position. Although Andy Green has served as interim manager, he offered a definitive statement regarding his interest in taking the job on a full-time basis.

“The family consideration is real,” Green said. “We’re all trying to do the best we can balancing career and family, my twins have one year left in high school, I want to be present as much as possible, like any dad would.”

For most, family takes priority, and Green made his choice clear. Still, situations can change, and the Mets still have plenty of ground to cover before the end of the regular season.

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In the meantime, New York is working to diagnose its issues from this season to position the roster for a rebound, with leadership looking to key contributors to set the tone for the team’s younger players, like Bo Bichette.

Interim Manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets speaks to the media.

Mets’ decisions so far

Beyond evaluating Green’s role with the organization moving forward, the Mets have already confirmed that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns will remain in place, a point owner Steve Cohen recently reinforced.

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While the front office has yet to issue official announcements regarding individual player futures, the upcoming offseason will be critical for restructuring and upgrading the roster.

Though this campaign won’t end as hoped, with the Mets sitting at the bottom of the NL East, fans are eagerly awaiting upcoming decisions regarding both the roster and the coaching staff as the organization retools for a postseason run next year.