What’s the Lions RB depth chart without Isiah Pacheco to start 2026 NFL season?

The Detroit Lions were forced to make a roster decision regarding Isiah Pacheco, placing the running back on injured reserve with a back injury, according to Tom Pelissero. The move will keep Pacheco out for at least four games of the 2026-27 NFL season.

Pacheco’s placement on IR immediately raises questions about the running back depth chart and whether the room remains deep enough for the Lions to sustain a big season. The team expects strong performance out of its running backs, but doubts now arise with Pacheco sidelined. With Pacheco out, the running back depth chart features:

Jahmyr Gibbs

Sione Vaki

Jacob Saylors

Jabari Small

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Potential return timeline for Pacheco

The move means Pacheco will miss Detroit’s first four games against the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers. The earliest he could return would be Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 11. Detroit then has its bye in Week 6.

Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Detroit Lions

Pacheco originally went down with a sprained MCL during training camp. At the time, head coach Dan Campbell expressed optimism that he could be ready for Detroit’s regular-season opener.

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Detroit signed Pacheco in March after trading David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, with the former Kansas City Chief expected to become the primary complement to Jahmyr Gibbs.

Pacheco spent his first four NFL seasons with Kansas City and enters 2026 with 2,537 rushing yards, 554 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns. He also brings two Super Bowl championships to a Lions team trying to make its own postseason run.