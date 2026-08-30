NY Mets’ Juan Soto sees a positive future in Queens following his return from IL

A calf injury kept Juan Soto on the IL for more than a month, but he finally made his long-awaited return to the field with the New York Mets.

While Andy Green’s future as full-time manager is still being decided, there are those who see a positive future for the New York Mets. One of them is Juan Soto, who, after being sidelined for just over a month with an injury, returned from the IL and is excited about the talent the team has heading into what lies ahead.

“Seeing how everything is clicking for us, it’s cool to see. It means a lot – not only for this year, but for next year. I’m just really happy about it,” he revealed to the press following his Mets’ convincing 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros.

Dealing with frustration is part of the process while recovering from an injury, and Soto is happy to be back: “It’s really frustrating to be down and not being able to help your team…to not perform out there, have fun with the boys. That keeps me motivated to be out there again.”

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Lifting a dismal season for the Mets

Stuck at the bottom of the NL East well behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves with a 61-75 record, the Mets have just 26 games remaining in the regular season and are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. With the postseason out of reach, New York is using this final stretch to restore pride and evaluate its core before an off-season reset.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets singles against the Houston Astros.

Rather than tearing everything down, the front office plans to re-tool around their core stars—headlined by Juan Soto, Bo Bichette, and Francisco Lindor—aiming to fix roster depth, stabilize pitching, and build a competitive lineup capable of bouncing back in 2027.

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Mets want to finish the season on a high note

The Mets wrap up a three-game series against the Houston Astros on August 30 at Citi Field before embarking on an important stretch of games. They hit the road to face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field from August 31 to September 2, return home for a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants from September 4 to 6, and then travel south to take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park from September 7 to 9.

Following the mid-season firing of manager Carlos Mendoza, the team is focused on steadying the ship, avoiding a complete collapse, and finishing an otherwise disappointing campaign on a dignified note.