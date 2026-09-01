John Harbaugh keeps Odell Beckham Jr.’s role on NY Giants’ offense a mystery

Odell Beckham Jr. will be one of the options available in the New York Giants’ passing attack for head coach John Harbaugh.

Odell Beckham Jr. finally made the 53-man roster, and now the question is what role he will play in the New York Giants’ offense. John Harbaugh, an experienced NFL coach, revealed that OBJ will be part of the rotation without providing any further details.

“He’ll be in that receiver group. He’ll be rotating in, different personnel groups, and he’ll be playing,” the HC recently revealed to the press. It will be a matter of seeing whether OBJ will ultimately have a more prominent role as the weeks go by.

Malik Nabers is the main weapon at the LWR position, and only a physical setback could cause him to lose the spot. With a new season just around the corner, Beckham Jr. will have to step up his efforts if he wants to break into the starting lineup at some point.

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The importance of the Giants’ receiving corps

The G-Men’s offense is expected to be a major strength this season, with Jaxson Dart relying heavily on his receivers. At full strength, this unit could become a nightmare for opposing teams starting in Week 1.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants is introduced before the game.

Malachi Fields and Darnell Mooney join Nabers as the main options in the passing game. In addition, veteran Darius Slayton is another player who will be part of the rotation, likely with a role similar to OBJ’s.

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Harbaugh’s first challenges in New York

Harbaugh will make his debut as the Giants’ new head coach, marking a new experience for him in the NFL after a lengthy career with the Baltimore Ravens. His coaching methodology is making its way to East Rutherford, where he will look to implement his football philosophy starting in Week 1.

The debut will be far from easy, although playing at home could perhaps give them an extra boost. On September 13, the Big Blue will host the Dallas Cowboys at the iconic MetLife Stadium.

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What comes next will not be an easy task either. The Giants will visit SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams, followed by two consecutive home games against the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, before hitting the road again for a divisional matchup in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.