NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza impressed with Carson Benge’s growth amid rookie season challenges

The New York Mets are beginning to see encouraging signs from rookie Carson Benge, whose steady development has caught the attention of manager Carlos Mendoza during a challenging season for the club. Despite a slow start at the plate, Benge has started to turn a corner, highlighted by a recent solo home run that helped spark a 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Mendoza, who has spoken about the Mets’ energy shift in recent games, praised the rookie’s composure and maturity, emphasizing his ability to handle adversity early in his major league career. “I’ve been impressed with how he’s handled the whole situation, how steady he’s been, how professional, how mature he’s been,” Mendoza said, according to SNY. “Those are some really good signs from a young player, especially getting a taste at the big league level for the first time.”

Over his last 11 games, Benge has gone 10-for-33, raising his batting average to .192. While the numbers remain modest, his recent production and improved confidence suggest progress for a 23-year-old adjusting to the demands of the majors.

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Benge’s versatility and defense provide immediate value

Initially tasked with playing right field after making the Opening Day roster, Benge has shown defensive reliability across multiple positions. Injuries to key players such as Juan Soto and Luis Robert Jr. forced the rookie into expanded roles, including appearances in left and center field.

Carson Benge #3 of the Mets takes off his helmet while at bat. Heather Khalifa/Getty Images

His ability to adapt has stood out, providing the Mets with flexibility during a period of roster instability. Even when his offense lagged, Benge’s defensive contributions helped maintain his presence in the lineup.

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Offensive progress signals potential long-term impact

Recently, Benge has begun to show signs of offensive growth, including improved plate discipline. “It’s a good sign… it’s good not only for the team, but good for him to start playing with some confidence,” Mendoza said regarding Benge’s progress at the plate.

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If that development continues, Benge could become an important piece for a Mets offense that has struggled for consistency. For now, his resilience and steady mindset are providing a foundation the organization hopes will translate into long-term success.