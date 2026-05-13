Jaxson Dart goes against Malik Nabers’ comments on NY Giants drafting Francis Mauigoa over Caleb Downs

The New York Giants are already building strong chemistry between quarterback Jaxson Dart and rookie offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa following a controversial draft decision that continues generating debate around the organization.

Mauigoa, selected with the No. 10 overall pick, faced criticism from parts of the fanbase and even from star receiver Malik Nabers, who preferred the Giants select safety Caleb Downs instead. Despite the outside noise, Dart made it clear during an interview with Jordan Raanan that he is thrilled to have Mauigoa protecting him moving forward.

“That’s my boy. I can’t wait to go out and play with him. Him just already coming in, his attention to detail, his maturity, it’s very prevalent with the way that he goes around his business. The way that he’s going to be able to do his job at an extremely high level.”

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Francis Mauigoa already embracing protector role for Jaxson Dart

Francis Mauigoa also made headlines on draft night after saying he was ready to die in order to protect Jaxson Dart on the field. That mentality immediately resonated with the quarterback, who appreciated hearing that level of commitment from his teammate.

“I was fired up hearing what he said on draft night. That goes the same from me. I play with everything I got for my teammates each time I’m out there on the field. I know he’s going to do the exact same thing.”

The growing connection between Dart and Mauigoa could become one of the most important developments for the Giants moving forward. While the debate surrounding the No. 10 pick may continue for some time, they are clearly hoping the combination of a franchise quarterback and a dominant offensive lineman will eventually silence critics and help build the foundation for the team’s future.