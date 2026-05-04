Phillies manager Don Mattingly pays heartfelt tribute to John Sterling

Don Mattingly, the current interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, expressed his profound grief following the news of the legendary John Sterling’s passing. Mattingly highlighted how Sterling was a beloved figure in the sport, known for his incredible character and a broadcast style that became synonymous with the game for generations.

In his official statement shared by Phillies, Mattingly pointed: “I was incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of John Sterling today. I had the great fortune of getting to know John during my time in a Yankees uniform as both a player and a coach. In addition to being a great man, John was beloved by baseball fans all over for his unique style behind the microphone. I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Sterling family at this difficult time.”

Mattingly’s connection to Sterling’s iconic voice is deeply personal, as the manager spent his entire 14-year playing career in the Bronx. Having only ever worn a Yankees uniform as a player, Mattingly’s most famous moments were often narrated by Sterling, making this loss particularly poignant for the former New York captain.

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Sterling’s enduring legacy as the voice of the Yankees

Sterling began his legendary tenure as the Yankees’ play-by-play announcer in 1989, a role he remarkably held for 36 MLB seasons before his retirement in 2024. During his career, he called an incredible 5,060 consecutive games, becoming synonymous with the franchise through his iconic “Win expectancy” calls and personalized home run catchphrases for every player.

Interestingly, Sterling was behind the microphone for a significant portion of Don Mattingly’s playing career in the Bronx from 1982 to 1995. Despite Mattingly’s individual greatness and Sterling’s enthusiastic narrations, the duo shared a difficult era where the team failed to reach the World Series, marking a rare and lengthy drought for the storied franchise.

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This 14-year period remained the longest stretch in Yankees history without a Fall Classic appearance, a streak that only broke the year after Mattingly retired. Sterling would eventually go on to call eight World Series with five championships, but his early years alongside Mattingly remained a foundational chapter of his broadcasting journey.